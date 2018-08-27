English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
RK Studio Goes on Sale: 5 Iconic Films Made At the Studio Which Became Bollywood Classics
The studio, established in 1948 in Suburban Chembur has been a venue for a number of films. Here are 5 iconic films by RK Studio.
Image Courtesy: A Still from song Pyaar Hua Ikraar Hua (YouTube), Twitter, A Still from Mera Naam Joker (YouTube)
The Kapoor clan, which has taken up acting and filmmaking for generations, is undoubtedly a creator of one of Bollywood's biggest legacies. Beginning with Prithviraj Kapoor, who entered the industry in 1929, the Kapoors have been ruling the hearts of audiences till date. Prithviraj's son Raj Kapoor, also known as 'the greatest showman of Indian cinema', established another landmark in the industry when he started RK Studio in Mumbai. The studio, established in 1948 in the suburbs of Chembur, has been the shooting venue for a number of iconic films.
Last year on September 16, a major fire broke out at one of the main stages of RK Studio, and destroyed the sets of a dance reality show while the ground floor was gutted. Recently in an interview with Mumbai Mirror Rishi Kapoor confirmed that the family has decided to sell off the studio, as the renovation costs do not let it remain not economically viable.
Earlier Rishi Kapoor had shared a picture of RK Studios 1st stage. Take a look!
Here are 5 iconic movies that were filmed at RK Studio:
Mera Naam Joker
Released in 1970, Mera Naam Joker was the debutfilm of Rishi Kapoor. At the time of the release, the film was rejected by critics and audiences but over time grew in to one of the classics of Indian cinema and is regarded as one of the finest works of the Kapoors.
Shri 420
Raj Kapoor and Nargis singing Pyaar Hua Ikraar Hua under an umbrella on a rainy day became the epitome of romance, when it was shown in Shri 420. Other songs like Mera Juta Hai Japani, Mud Mud Ke Naa Dekh and Ichak Dana Beechak Dana also became hugely popular and are considered evergreen tracks even today.
Satyam Shivam Sundaram
Satyam Shivam Sundaram established Zeenat Aman as one of Bollywood's leading ladies, though it also created a lot of comment for its sensual content. Starring Shashi Kapoor, it is one of the seminal films of Indian cinema.
Bobby
Bobby was a film that made waves back in the 70's. Starring Dimple Kapadia and Rishi Kapoor, it was Bollywood's introduction to the genre of teen romance with a rich-versus-poor clash as its backdrop.
Ram Teri Ganga Maili
Like Satyam Shivam Sundaram, Ram Teri Ganga Maili Ho Gayi was caught in controversies because of Mandakini's bold scenes. Despite that, the film was a blockbuster and the highest grossing Hindi film of 1985.
The news of RK Studio going on sale is an emotional time for the entire family. Announcing the news of the fire that gutted RK Studio, Rishi Kapoor wrote, "A Studio can be built again but the loss of the irreplaceable memorabilia and costumes of all RK Films, is tragic for all. Fire took it away", and we couldn't agree more.
