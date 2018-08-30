English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
RK Studio on Sale: After Rishi Kapoor and Kareena, Randhir Kapoor Opens Up About Family's Loss
After Rishi Kapoor and Kareena, Randhir Kapoor opens up about the emotional loss family is facing with RK studio going on sale.
After Rishi Kapoor and Kareena, Randhir Kapoor opens up about the emotional loss family is facing with RK studio going on sale.
Recently, Rishi Kapoor confirmed that the iconic RK Studio is being put on sale, and his brother Randhir was the laest member of the Kapoor family to talk about it.
Randhir says that selling the studio is an emotional decision for the entire family but renovating the studio is not economically viable. In an interview to The Quint he said, “With the state of the roads and traffic today, no actor comes to Chembur to shoot in this studio. They would rather go to Film City. So, with a very heavy heart, we have decided to let it go. My whole family is very sad, but there’s no other way”.
Last year on September 16, a major fire broke out at one of the main stages of RK Studio and destroyed the sets of a dance reality show while the ground floor was gutted.
Describing the fire that gutted the stage 1 of RK Studio Randhir says that more than monetary its an emotional loss for the family, for they have lost the entire memorabilia of Raj Kapoor and whatever the legendary actor had built has been burnt down.
R.K. Films has given Bollywood titles like Barsaat (1949), Awaara (1951), Boot Polish (1954), Shri 420 (1955) and Jaagte Raho (1956).
The studio was the venue for movies like Jis Desh Me Ganga Behti Hain (1960), Mera Naam Joker (1970), Bobby (1973), the debut film for Rishi Kapoor and Dimple Kapadia, Satyam Shivam Sundaram (1978), Prem Rog (1982), Ram Teri Ganga Maili (1985), which was the founder- actor's last film before his death in June 1988.
