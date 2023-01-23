RK Suresh and Wife Welcome Baby Boy, Actor Drops Adorable Picture

Tamil actor-producer RK Suresh and his wife Madhu are currently beaming with joy. The celebrity couple, who got married in October 2020, have become proud parents to a baby boy. On January 21, the 40-year-old actor announced the happy news to his fans on his social media handles by dropping a picture of his adorable son. However, RK Suresh was careful not to reveal the toddler’s face, keeping the kid’s identity hidden.

In the caption of his IG post, the Visithiran actor shared that although the newborn was facing ‘breathing difficulties’ moments after he was born, the couple’s little one was in good health now. He wrote, “We are blessed with the baby boy. Unfortunately, he had breathing difficulties now by the grace of god he is fine. Pls, keep us in your prayers.” The producer used the hashtag #omnamahshivay and added a prayer emoji to his post as well.

The adorable picture captured RK Suresh and Madhu’s bundle of joy tucked inside a baby swaddle. The little one can be seen wearing an indigo cap. However, the infant’s face was kept a secret. A big pink heart emoji was placed over the face of the baby, so as not to disclose his features.

The photo was quick to grab the eyeballs of social media users who showered umpteen congratulatory messages for the happy parents. “Congratulations… Happy for you Madhu and Baby Ishu. God Bless you all,” commented one user. “God bless you, my child,” quipped another. “Stay Blessed… Prayers For You Little Champ…” wrote a third individual.

RK Suresh’s wife Madu, who is a cinema financier by profession, had her baby shower function in December. Photos and videos of the event were widely shared across several social media platforms. Check them out below:

On April 23, 2021, RK Suresh and his wife welcomed their firstborn, baby Isharya. The madly-in-love duo got hitched in a hush-hush wedding ceremony in the presence of close family and friends. The couple is often seen dropping lovely pictures with each other on Instagram, leaving fans gushing.

RK Suresh made his debut in the field of acting with the 2016 Bala directorial Tharai Thappattai. He has also produced films such as Dharmadurai, Salim, and Thambikottai, bankrolled by Studio 9 productions. The actor-producer was last seen in the Tamil-language sports action drama Pattathu Arasan. Helmed by A. Sarkunam, the film also starred Ashika Ranganath, Atharvaa, Rajkiran, Senthi Kumari, and Shatru in pivotal roles.

