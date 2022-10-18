RK Suresh Bags Best Actor Award at Indo-French International Film Festival

Tamil actor-producer RK Suresh made India proud at the 2022 Indo-French International Film Festival. For his stupendous performance as Maayan in the Kollywood film Visithiran, Suresh won the Best Actor Award at the prestigious film festival. On Monday, October 17, trade analyst Ramesh Bala shared the good news with social media users on Twitter.

“Actor and Producer #RKSuresh starrer #Visithiran has won the best actor and best feature film awards at Indo French International Film festival. Congratulations to @studio9_suresh Bro and the entire team,” read Bala’s tweet.

Actor and Producer #RKSuresh starrer #Visithiran has won the best actor and best feature film awards at Indo French International Film festival. Congratulations to @studio9_suresh Bro and the entire team. pic.twitter.com/qoHj2eCjXj — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) October 17, 2022

Directed by M Padmakumar, Visithiran starred RK Suresh and Poorna in the headlining roles. The supporting cast of the police procedural thriller featured Madhu Shalini, Bagavathi Perumal, Ilavarasu, George Maryan, Anil Murali, and G Marimuthu, among others. Visithiran is the official remake of the 2018 hit Malayalam film Joseph.

Besides the original screenplay, written by Shahi Kabirr, the Tamil film’s dialogues were penned by John Mahendran. The M Padmakumar directorial was jointly produced by Bala and Siva Sekar Kilari under the banners of B Studios and Shark Pictures. Visithiran was released in theatres on May 6 this year, and it received majorly positive reviews from the audience and film critics alike.

RK Suresh reprised the lead role of Joju George from the original movie in its Tamil remake. Joju was even honoured with a Special Mention at the National Film Awards for his praiseworthy portrayal of a retired policeman in Joseph. In addition to being critically acclaimed, the Malayalam film also performed exceptionally well at the box office with an astonishing run of 125 days in cinema halls.

Alongside Joju George, the star cast of Joseph boasted of Dileesh Pothan, Irshad, Athmiya Rajan, Malavika Menon, Johny Antony, Sudhi Koppa, and Madhuri Braganza in key roles. The 2018 film was also helmed by M Padmakumar.

