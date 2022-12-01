RM Declares Hobi as 'Sexy Man' Following His MAMA Red Carpet Looks, Jin Has This to Say to Fellow BTS Member

BTS member Jung Ho-Seok aka J-Hope brought a wave of charm with his suave look as he walked on the red carpet of the 2022 Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA) on Day 1. But it isn’t just his dapper style that’s gaining traction on the internet. The aura created by J-Hope was so stunning that his band members Kim Seok-Jin aka Jin and Kim Nam-Joon aka RM couldn’t hold themselves off from complimenting the Arson hit-maker. And their loving support for the musician makes them BFFs that everyone needs in their lives.

On the red carpet, J-Hope rocked a Saint Laurent formal number, whose draped top featured low-cut neck detailing that left his chest exposed a tad bit. It was topped with a crisp ironed blazer, matching trousers and lined up to become a perfect monochrome silhouette. With folded cuffs, J-Hope used a tiny shimmering statement floral brooch pin to amp up his style game. Meanwhile, statement watches and sunglasses were also used as accessories. Swept-back gelled hair and a lot of swag rounded off his look.

The BTS member also shared a series of photographs on Instagram offering fans a close look at his style. Check out the photos here:

Jin, who recently collaborated with Coldplay for his solo track The Astronaut, did not fail to shower love on J-Hope in the comment section of the post. Putting his excitement on full display, his Korean comment can be loosely translated to, “Hahahahahaha who are you?" BTS leader, RM also joined the bandwagon and wrote, “Oh sexy man.”

Besides his stunning red-carpet appearance, J-Hope lit up the stage of MAMA Awards with his Jack In The Box performance Medley. The artist also bagged the MAMA 2022 award in the Most Popular Male Artist category.

After J-Hope, it is the BTS leader RM who will release his own full-length solo album titled Indigo on December 2.

