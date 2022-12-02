RM Drops His Album Indigo, Bares His Heart in the Song 'Wild Flower'; BTS' J-Hope Cheers For Him

BTS leader Kim Namjoon aka RM’s debut studio album is here and the rapper has bared his heart to it. The album, titled Indigo consists of ten tracks and is described as an archive of the final years of the rapper’s twenties. For this, he collaborated with several musicians such as Anderson. Paak, Kim Sa-wol, Paul Blanco and Youjeen among others. Along with the album, the Bangtan member also dropped the music video of the track Wild Flower as the album’s lead single.

For this track, RM joined hands with Youjeen of Cherry Filter. Watch the video here:

As soon as the track was released, BTS fans, also known as ARMYs, took to social media to praise the lyrics and Namjoon’s overall performance in it. Fans shared lines from the song that resonated with them the most. “Thank you for your hard work. Thank you for being real. Thank you for this heart-wrenching, yet so beautiful MV. Thank you for this ethereal song, and thank you for staying with us. Thank you, Namjoon" wrote one fan. “Oh, this is so good, the kind of song that will make you MOVE!" wrote another fan.

Thank you for your hard work. Thank you for being real. Thank you for this heart-wrenching, yet so beautiful MV. Thank you for this ethereal song, and thank you for staying with us. Thank you, Namjoon. @BTS_twt#INDIGObyRM#IndigoOutNow pic.twitter.com/Yu3GlkFlKQ — a i u 🌱 (@aiukimaru) December 2, 2022

Not just fans but his fellow BTS member Jung Hoseok gave him a shoutout as well. Take a look at his post:

Indigo is RM’s first full-length official solo album, since his mixtape mono that was released in October 2018. He had also previously released another mixtape in 2015.

Meanwhile, BTS is all set to take ARMYs on an incredible journey with their new docu-series BTS Monuments: Beyond the Star. The group announced that their upcoming documentary is set to be released on Disney+ Hotstar. The docu-series will trace the megastars’ journey from their debut in 2013 till the present.

BTS members are also set to enlist in South Korea’s mandatory military services. The eldest member of the group Jin will be the first one to enlist and if reports are to be believed, he will begin his military training on December 13. Besides Jin, RM and J-Hope, BTS consists of four other members- Jungkook, Jimin, V and Suga.

