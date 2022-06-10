RM Flaunts New '7' Tattoo After Proof's Release, ARMYs Wonder Whether BTS Got Matching Tattoos

Bangtan Sonyeondan aka BTS released their much-anticipated anthology album Proof today and moments after that, group leader Kim Namjoon aka RM unveiled his new tattoo to the world. Namjoon took to his Instagram Story section to give a glimpse of the ‘7’ tattoo. As soon as he put up the photo, ARMYs began wondering whether BTS got the friendship tattoo they were planning to get.

A couple of months ago, RM said during a VLive session that he used to plan to have one tattoo but cancelled it because he was afraid. However, when ARMYs asked him whether he wants friendship tattoos, he answered, “yeah, I do. It is like a team tattoo.” Moreover, Kim Taehyung aka V had also revealed earlier that he and his fellow BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin and Jungkook are planning on getting a tattoo.

ARMYs on social media are wondering whether the other BTS members got the tattoo as well. Sharing Namjoon’s story, one fan wrote, “DOES THIS MEAN THEY GOT THE MATCHING TATTOOS ???;!;!! BTS ????:!,!! THIS IS SO PRETTY OH MY GOODNESSS.” “THEY GOT THE MATCHING TATTOOS…. IM REALLY CRYING RIVERS NOW” another fan wrote.

DOES THIS MEAN THEY GOT THE MATCHING TATTOOS ???;!;!! BTS ????:!,!! THIS IS SO PRETTY OH MY GOODNESSS pic.twitter.com/Q28IyND22x — 🌑⁷✘ (@ensunmoon) June 10, 2022

THEY GOT THE MATCHING TATTOOS…. IM REALLY CRYING RIVERS NOW — Mary⁷♡⟭⟬ (@Minminbitch2) June 10, 2022

Meanwhile, BTS released their new anthology album Proof today. The official music video of the lead single “Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)” is also available now. Proof comes 11 months after their latest single CD Butter. The three-CD album introduces three new tracks, one in each CD: “Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)”, “Run BTS” and “For Youth.” The album comprises 48 tracks in total, from the greatest hit songs, and solo/sub-unit tracks selected by each member, unreleased tracks to special tracks.

