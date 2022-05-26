RM Reacts To BTS' Upcoming Meet With Joe Biden: 'I Saw White House From Afar But Now...'

BTS leader RM aka Kim Namjoon shared his thoughts on the two-time Grammy-nominated K-pop group being invited to The White House. Earlier in the day, The White House revealed that BTS will be meeting US President Joe Biden to discuss anti-Asian hate crimes and celebrate AANHPI Heritage Month. Taking to Weverse, Namjoon assured fans that BTS will go and return safely.

As translated by BTS translator @modooborahae on Twitter, Namjoon said, “Yes so that happened. As I live, there are all sorts of things that happen. Since we’re going for a good thing, we will go and come back well. Last time, when I was on my US travels, I saw [The White House] from afar, but now I actually get a chance to go inside.”

“Though not always, I know all the words all of you say. I’m again listening and seeing it all so I want to say don’t worry too much. Whatever that is… We’ll go and come back well, see you in June while smiling. Annyeonngg-~~ PS: I’m on my way meeting Jimin rn.. hehe,” he added.

The White House, in a press statement, revealed, “BTS will join President Biden to discuss Asian inclusion and representation, and to address anti-Asian hate crimes and discrimination which have become more prominent issues in recent years.” The meeting will take place on Tuesday, May 31. “President Biden and BTS will also discuss the importance of diversity and inclusion and BTS’ platform as youth ambassadors who spread a message of hope and positivity across the world,” the statement added.

Lately, BTS has been busy with their upcoming anthology album, Proof. The members have released the tracklist, revealing that there will be three new songs and the ‘Proof of Inspiration’ behind each track. BigHit Music also recently revealed that record producer Benny Blanco will release a remixed version of three tracks chosen by ARMYs.

