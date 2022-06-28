RM Wants His Role As BTS Leader and Kim Namjoon Co-exist In His 30s; Reveals He Wants To Open Art Cafe

RM went from being a boy who enjoyed hip-hop to debuting as a K-pop star and now is a proud leader of the world’s biggest K-pop band BTS. While his and the group’s milestones and achievements speak of BTS’ hard work and journey, Kim Namjoon recently opened up about his plans for the future. An art connoisseur, Namjoonie has revealed that he wants to do something in the space of art in the future.

The rapper sat down to talk about his love for art in a podcast when he revealed that he hopes to open a space where he could showcase his art collection while a small cafe is set up on the premise. The rapper also shed light on his hopes for his 30s. RM is 29 (Korean age).

Speaking on Intersections: The Art Basel Podcast, RM said, “This is my first time actually saying this but seriously, I am planning to make a small space of my own private collection and then just make a cafe on the first floor and set up my collections on the second floor and third floor. People could always see the collections when they just want to see them. Because when people come to Korea, and it happens for the Koreans too, we can’t see the great Korean artists because there aren’t many museums right now. There are not many galleries right now. I just want to make my own some time.”

The rapper also added that when he is in his 30s, he wants to focus on balancing his role as the BTS leader and member and his life off-stage. The rapper confessed that when they started off as BTS, the members had to ‘sacrifice our own soul or own personality.” He explained, “Because there are seven personalities and we were 19 or 18 when we started as a team but now we’re almost 30. We became men and adults so we have different characters or maybe different future visions. But BTS is still really important for me, it’s the biggest part of me. But keeping this intensity as a team made me easy to forget who I was & why I started this thing.”

The BTS leader added, “For my 30s, I just want to figure out the way to exist like half as BTS member and leader RM & half as Namjoon Kim.”

Earlier this month, BTS members had informed fans that while they are still together, they will be exploring their respective interests in the coming months. This would open some interesting doors for the members. An example of this is J-Hope releasing his first solo album, Jack in the Box.

