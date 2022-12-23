RM Wondered if He Made 'Right Decision' by Joining Boy Band, Says 'BTS Was Treated Like a Complete Outsider...'

K-pop band BTS members have been taking some time off their group activities and focusing on solo pursuits. The leader of the group Kim Namjoon, popularly known by his stage name RM, in an interview to promote his latest solo album Indigo, has answered a burning question. Hypebeast asked him whether RM had any regrets “about the road not travelled” and the leader revealed that he had wondered whether he made the “right decision” by joining the megapopular group BTS.

For RM thinking about the answer to this question was “the most difficult”. He went on to say that he recently watched the American comedy-drama film Everything Everywhere All At Once. He was able to relate to many ideas of the film, which he also shared. Like multiple versions of him existing based on the small choices, he had made. He often thinks about what if he had continued down the academic line rather than becoming a musician.

“To be honest, one decision that I had often thought about was my choice to become a part of a boy band. In the late 2000s, musicians like Zico, Changmo, and Giriboy were the people that I started with. In my journey with BTS, I drifted further and further away from that world," he said, reported Hypebeast. RM revealed he was tormented by the thought that the people that he liked and enjoyed the same music as him did not hold any love for him.

He added, “I often wondered whether I made the right decision by joining a boy band. At the time, BTS, was treated like a complete outsider in the Korean hip-hop community. That stressed me out. I was constantly thinking about how I would be able to overcome that perception and how to define ‘music’ or ‘hip-hop.’”

BTS had been quite vocal about the hardships they had to endure before and after their debut on June 13, 2013. The group often had a hard time getting on any Korean variety show, mostly because they did not belong to the 3 Big entertainment companies of South Korea. On the shows, they did manage to appear, but the group was publicly dissed. Their performances were also often cut from live broadcasts.

The group continued to pave the way for themselves and is now one of the most popularly recognized K-pop groups. They also contribute about $3.9 billion in economic value per year to the South Korean economy.

