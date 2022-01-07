RMP Doctors Association Files Case Against Acharya Director Over 'Derogatory Lyrics'

The RMP Doctors Association has filed a police case against director Koratala Siva over the “derogatory lyrics" in the recently released item song, Saana Kastam, from the film Acharya. The film stars south megastars Chiranjeevi and his son Ram Charan. According to the complaint, the song has hurt the sentiments of RMP doctors.

Reports say that the State President of the RMP Association, Pasunuri Satyanarayana, has filed a complaint at Jangaon Police Station in Telangana against the Acharya director and demanded the makers change the lyrics of the song immediately. The controversy comes even as the song has crossed 12 million views in 2 days of its release.

Revanth and Geetha Madhuri have sung the song, while Bhaskarabhatla penned the lyrics.

Meanwhile, director Siva is currently shooting the last schedule of the film, which is expected to hit the theatres in February.

Acharya, starring megastar Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan, is one of the most awaited films in Tollywood. It will be the 152nd film of Chiranjeevi’s career. The film was earlier scheduled to hit the big screens in May 2021 but had to be postponed due to the second wave of Covid-19 across the country. The story of the film is said to be based on the life of Naxalites.

Chiranjeevi will be seen in two more films this year. The megastar is shooting for the remake of the Malayalam film Lucifer in Telugu under the direction of Mohan Raja.

Chiranjeevi’s Bholaa Shankar, directed by Meher Ramesh, will also be released this year. The film stars Keerthy Suresh and Tamannaah as female leads.

