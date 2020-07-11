Road Named After Sushant Singh Rajput in His Hometown Bihar, Video Goes Viral

A road in Purnea, the hometown of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput in Bihar, has been named after him. Sushant died by suicide on June 14. He was 34.

Sushant was originally from Maldiha village in Purnea. According to a Live Hindustan report, mayor Savita Devi said that Sushant was "a great artist," and the renaming of the road and the roundabout is a way of paying a tribute to him. The road that goes from Madhubani to Mata Chowk will now be called Sushant Singh Rajput road and the Ford Company roundabout has also been rechristened to Sushant Singh Rajput Chowk.

Sushant's final film Dil Bechara will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on July 24. It is the official remake of 2014 Hollywood romantic drama The Fault In Our Stars, based on John Green's popular novel of the same name. The film was earlier set for a May theatrical release but due to the coronavirus pandemic the makers decided to release it digitally.

Sushant starred in films such as Shuddh Desi Romance, Raabta, Kedarnath and Sonchiriya. But his most prominent role came as cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni in the 2007 biopic, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. His brief Bollywood career of six years, starting from the urban multiplex hit Kai Po Che in 2013, to his final release, last year's bumper hit Chhichhore, had a healthy flow of box office successes, which also established him as a credible actor.



