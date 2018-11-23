Roadies Creator Raghu Ram to Marry Fianceé Natalie Di Luccio in December

Raghu Ram, best known for creating MTV shows Roadies and Splitsvilla, will get married to his Canadian fiancée Natalie Di Luccio in December, he announced on Instagram on Thursday.Raghu shared a sketch of himself and Natalie celebrating in wedding outfits—he in red-and-gold sherwani, she in a white wedding gown—with coconut trees and running water in the background. Speculation is rife that the wedding will take place in Goa. “December 2018 ,” Raghu captioned the image.Earlier this month, Natalie shared a throwback photo on Instagram in which Raghu is bent on one knee, proposing to her. “That time he went down on his knee:). I said yes. ❤@instaraghu#SouthAfrica #TableMountain #InTheClouds#ISaidYes,” she captioned it.The two got engaged in August in the presence of their closest friends, including TV actor Karanvir Bohra and his wife Teejay Sidhu. Sharing an image with the couple from their engagement, Teejay had then written, “The main reason we were in Toronto - to see two of our dearest friends get engaged. :) Raghu - You have always been one of the people I love most - so sweet, so kind, so intelligent, and so funny (especially at 8am!!) If anyone deserves happiness, it's you and I'm so glad you found it with Natalie. (Aren't Canadians awesome?) ;) You guys are so great together! Biggest hug ever to you.. ❤.”A Canadian singer, Natalie is best known for singing for films such as including English Vinglish, Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl and Chennai Express.Meanwhile, this will be Raghu’s second marriage. He was earlier married to actor Sugandha Garg (of Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na fame) for 12 years. The two called it quits earlier this year.