Roadies' Raghu Ram Engaged to Girlfriend Natalie Di Luccio; See Pics

Roadies fame Raghu Ram got engaged to his long time girlfriend Natalie Di Luccio. The news broke on internet when Karanvir Bohra's wife Teejay Sidhu who is good friends with Raghu took to Instagram to congratulate the couple.Captioning one of the pictures she wrote "The main reason we were in Toronto - to see two of our dearest friends get engaged. :) Raghu - You have always been one of the people I love most - so sweet, so kind, so intelligent, and so funny (especially at 8am!!) If anyone deserves happiness, it's you and I'm so glad you found it with Natalie. (Aren't Canadians awesome?) ;) You guys are so great together! Biggest hug ever to you.. @instaraghu @nataliediluccio"The two got engaged in Toronto, and if reports are to believed they may tie the knot in December, in Goa.Raghu Ram also shared a picture on Instagram but the two are yet to make an official announcement.Raghu and Natalie met in December 2016 for the song Aankhon Hi Aankhon Main. Raghu had announced his relationship with Natalie 4 months earlier, sharing a picture on Instagram saying "You once told me that you needed to believe in magic. Well, here's your proof. You walked into my life a year ago today... and impossibly, everything inside me changed! I feel love. I feel happy. I feel hope. I feel again all because of you! It has been a beautiful year of love, laughter & adventure. Happy anniversary, baby! Keep believing in magic. And that happily ever after is now. I love you".Before Raghu, Natalie was dating TV actor Eijaz Khan for about four years. While Raghu was married to Sugandha Garg for 10 years, the two parted ways in January 2018, though they remain on cordial terms with each other.