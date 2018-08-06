Roadies' Raghu Ram Engaged to Girlfriend Natalie Di Luccio; See Pics
Raghu Ram and Natalie got engaged in Toronto, and if reports are to believed they may tie the knot in December, in Goa.
Image courtesy: Instagram/Raghu Ram
Captioning one of the pictures she wrote "The main reason we were in Toronto - to see two of our dearest friends get engaged. :) Raghu - You have always been one of the people I love most - so sweet, so kind, so intelligent, and so funny (especially at 8am!!) If anyone deserves happiness, it's you and I'm so glad you found it with Natalie. (Aren't Canadians awesome?) ;) You guys are so great together! Biggest hug ever to you.. @instaraghu @nataliediluccio"
The main reason we were in Toronto - to see two of our dearest friends get engaged. :) Raghu - You have always been one of the people I love most - so sweet, so kind, so intelligent, and so funny (especially at 8am!!) If anyone deserves happiness, it's you and I'm so glad you found it with Natalie. (Aren't Canadians awesome?) ;) You guys are so great together! Biggest hug ever to you.. ❤ @instaraghu @nataliediluccio
The two got engaged in Toronto, and if reports are to believed they may tie the knot in December, in Goa.
Raghu Ram also shared a picture on Instagram but the two are yet to make an official announcement.
Raghu and Natalie met in December 2016 for the song Aankhon Hi Aankhon Main. Raghu had announced his relationship with Natalie 4 months earlier, sharing a picture on Instagram saying "You once told me that you needed to believe in magic. Well, here's your proof. You walked into my life a year ago today... and impossibly, everything inside me changed! I feel love. I feel happy. I feel hope. I feel again all because of you! It has been a beautiful year of love, laughter & adventure. Happy anniversary, baby! Keep believing in magic. And that happily ever after is now. I love you".
@nataliediluccio you once told me that you needed to believe in Magic. Well, here’s your proof. You walked into my life a year ago today... and impossibly, everything inside me changed! I feel Love. I feel Happiness. I feel Hope. I feel. Again. All because of you! It has been a beautiful year of Love, Laughter & Adventure. Happy anniversary, baby! Keep believing in Magic. And that Happily Ever After is now. I love you.
Before Raghu, Natalie was dating TV actor Eijaz Khan for about four years. While Raghu was married to Sugandha Garg for 10 years, the two parted ways in January 2018, though they remain on cordial terms with each other.
Also Watch
-
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Talks About Fanney Khan, Being Judged And More
-
Saturday 28 July , 2018
Rajeev Masand Interviews Tom Cruise For Mission Impossible: Fallout
-
Thursday 02 August , 2018
Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
-
Tuesday 31 July , 2018
Akshay Kumar Chats About Gold, Twinkle's New Book And More
-
Friday 20 July , 2018
Is Janhvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter Starrer Dhadak As Compelling As Sairat?
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Roadies' Raghu Ram Engaged to Girlfriend Natalie Di Luccio; See Pics
- Taimur Ali Khan Playing Badminton with Dad Saif Ali Khan Will Drive Away Your Monday Blues; See Pics
- When an Orphan & Black Slave Got Together to Create Masterpiece Called 'Jack Daniels'
- Michael Jordan Backs LeBron James After Donald Trump Questions Player's Intelligence
- India-Bound All-New 2018 Maruti Suzuki Swift Hybrid with 32 Kmpl Mileage Spotted