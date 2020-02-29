Roadies' Raghu Ram Takes Son for Baby's Day Out, Here's What Happened

Roadies fame Raghu Ram is currently enjoying the parenthood phase with his wife, singer Natalie Di Luccio. The reality show producer keeps teasing his fans with the picture of his baby boy, without revealing his face. On Friday, the Splitsvilla host posted a picture of his son surrounded by women, letting us know that he took the little bundle of joy for his baby's day out.

Raghu posted the picture on Instagram, showing his wife Natalie and baby Rhythm having some fun. Calling the little hunk a 'Lady Killer', Raghu posted, "This is the risk we take when going out with #BabyRhythm. The ladies fainting from cuteness overdose! @nataliediluccio



#BabysDayOut #Irresistable #LadyKiller"

A lot of fans commented on the picture, requesting them to show the baby's face. A user wrote, "So this the reason you are afraid of showing your baby's face to us...", while another said, "Aww, Such a cute picture!"

The producer-actor married Canadian origin singer Natalie De Luccio in Goa in December 2018. The couple got married in a traditional south-Indian style. The lovebirds welcomed their first child, a baby boy in January this year. They named their little bundle of joy Rhythm.

Raghu shared the first glimpse on his son in an Instagram post on January 10, explaining the meaning behind his name. "I am Rhythm. I was born at the moment of creation. I permeate the universe... I am global. Nay, I am Cosmic."