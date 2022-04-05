Roadies Season 18: Know the Contestants of Sonu Sood's Show

Season 18 of Roadies 18 has already created a lot of buzz, especially after reports surfaced that actor Sonu Sood will replace Rannvijay Singha as the host of the show.

The show has already been shot in South Africa. Roadies season 18 will feature a mix of old and new contestants. We have brought to you the list of the contestants participating in the show:

Sapna Malik: Sapna had earlier participated in Roadies Revolution 2020 and Splitsvilla 13. She is a social media influencer and a professional dentist.

Ashish Bhatia: Ashish was a part of Roadies Real Heroes in 2019 and was in the team of Raftaar. He has already shot for Roadies 18 in South Africa. Ashish said that he is overjoyed to be a part of the show.

Baseer Ali: Basheer rose to fame after winning Splitsvilla 10. He also participated in Roadies Rising.

Moose Jattana: Moose Jattana is a social activist and social media influencer. Earlier, she had participated in another reality show, Big Boss OTT.

Advertisement

Arushi Dutta: Arushi had been a part of Splitsvilla season 11. She also featured on Roadies Real Heroes.

Sohail: Sohil was a contestant on Roadies Real Heroes, 2019. He was also seen as VJ in Splitsvilla season 12. Sohail featured as a Roadies Insider on Roadies Revolution.

Kevin Almasifar: Kevin has also joined as a contestant on Roadies season 18. Earlier, he was a part of Roadies Revolution and Splitsvilla 13.

Yukti Arora: Yukti Arora was a part of Roadies Real Heros. She is a Dancer, choreographer, theatre actress, YouTuber, television personality, and social media influencer. Yukti was also a semi-finalist on Roadies Season 16.

Kavya Khurana: Kavya was seen in Roadies season 14. She also appeared in Splitsvilla 9 in 2016.

Gaurav Alugh: Gaurav had participated in Splitsvilla and he along with Shruti Sinha were crowned the winners of Splitsvilla 11. He was also seen in Roadies season 13.

Jaswanth Bopanna, Soundous, and Nandini will also take part as contestants in the latest season of Roadies. Jaswanthm, who is a digital creator, is also a dancer and fitness instructor. He hails from Bangalore. Soundous Moufakir is a financial analyst and hails from Mumbai.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.