Roadies Xtreme Winner Defends Neha Dhupia, Posts Video of Actor Slamming Woman for Slapping Him

Roadies Xtreme winner Kashish Thakur Pundir, who was a part of Neha Dhupia's "gang" in the show, has now come out in her support in the wake of her recent controversy. Kashish shared a video of Neha blasting a female contestant for raising her hand on him.

In the video, Neha can be heard shouting at the contestant, named Iram Khan, refusing to listen to any clarification. "You have no right, no matter what happens, to use your hand. Nobody, whether you are a man or woman, has a right to hit another person," says Neha in the clip

She continues, "You know why you used your hand? Because you know he can't slap you back. Iska thappad pad jaega Iram, tu uthegi nahi."

Later, when Iram tries to apologise, Neha says, "It's not enough. The damage is done. You're a horrible horrible horrible person. Stay out of here, you don't have the right to talk."

The actress also adds, “This is not being empowered. Using your hand on a man just because you know that a man can’t slap you back is not empowerment." Neha received major trolling and hatred on the internet when an audition clip from Roadies Revolution went viral. In the clip, Neha had condemned a contestant who confessed on slapping his girlfriend for cheating on him with five other guys. This did not go down well with Neha, who shamed the guy for raising her hand on the woman. She later added that there must have been some fault in the guy since she decided to cheat on her. Upset netizens massively criticised the actress and called her a fake feminist. Later, Neha issued a clarifying statement, with people from the industry also backing her up.

Actors Malaika Arora, Taapsee Pannu, Ayushmann Khurrana, Sonam Kapoor, Angad Bedi, Tanuj Virwani, Karan Johar, Amrita Arora, Sophie Choudry and husband Angad Bedi have come out in her support.

