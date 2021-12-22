'Roar of RRR': New York's Times Square Lights up With Film's Poster, Music

SS Rajamouli’s RRR has gone global as the music of the film got a special feature at New York’s Times Square. The director shared a picture of the same on his Twitter account. “#RoarofRRR on @TimesSquareNYC..:)," the tweet read.

As the poster with the text, “Music to live by, from an era gone by", featuring Ram Charan, Jr. NTR, Ajay Devgan, and Alia Bhatt lit up the square, one of the songs from the film played in the background. The action drama is all set to hit theatres worldwide on January 7, 2022.

Set in pre-independence India, the film revolves around two Telugu freedom fighters, Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem, played by Ram Charan and Jr NTR, respectively. Among others, the film also stars Ray Stevenson, Olivia Morris, Alison Doody, and Samuthirakani in important roles.

Ahead of the release date, the makers have decided to organise multiple pre-release events across the country. Following this, the RRR team has planned events across cities like Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, Kochi, and Hyderabad. Soon, the team will also kick-start the pre-release promotion activities overseas.

Reports say that the film will be available on the OTT platform within 60 days of its theatrical release. The film’s OTT rights have been acquired by leading streaming company Netflix. However, no official information has been yet revealed by the makers.

The film’s North Indian theatrical rights, as well as satellite rights, have been acquired by Penn Indian Pvt. Ltd. a leading production house, for a large sum. The music has been provided by MM Keeravani and Senthil Kumar has handled the cinematography.

