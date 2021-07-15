Roar of RRR: The Making of Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt's Magnum Opus Leaves Fans Spellbound

The makers of RRR, one of the biggest and most anticipated films of India, have finally launched the making video of the magnum opus, much to fans’ delight. The behind-the-scene video gives the first visual glimpse into the world of RRR. Director SS Rajamouli took to his Twitter to share the making video by captioning it, “A glimpse into the making of @RRRMovie… Hope you all love it."

The making video reveals a grand affair on the sets of SS Rajamouli’s RRR, which has the perfect setting for the pre-independence era. From high-octane power-packed action sequences to the largest and loudest blast, the film promises a visual treat.

In the video, fans get a glimpse of the look of all the biggest stars of various industries that have come together in this film. Set in pre-independence India, the film is a fictional take on the younger days of celebrated freedom fighters, Komaram Bheem and Alluri Seetharamaraju. RRR stars Ram Charan, NTR Jr along with Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt. The project is helmed by SS Rajamouli, who also helmed the record-breaking Baahubali series.

An experience that is the result of the hard work of many!Excited to share a glimpse of @RRRMovie, a labour of love of hundreds of cast and crew members.https://t.co/7TJOAym2hi#RoarOfRRR #RRRMovie @ssrajamouli @tarak9999 @ajaydevgn @aliaa08 — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) July 15, 2021

PEN Studios has bagged the theatrical distribution rights across North India and has also bought worldwide electronic rights for all languages.

RRR will hit the screens worldwide on 13th October 2021 subject to COVID circumstances.

