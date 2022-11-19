Robbie Williams Defends His Participation in FIFA World Cup Qatar Opening While Shakira, Dua Lipa Boycott

Several global stars have refused to take part in the opening ceremony of the Qatar World Cup, and it is still not clear who will perform. One of the confirmed names is Jungkook of K-pop sensation BTS. UK singer Robbie Williams, who performed at the last World Cup in Moscow, is also considered a likely participant.

Several other musicians, whose names were being attached to the opening ceremony, have clarified that they will not perform, in protest of Doha’s human rights records, particularly with regard to LGBT rights. Artists like Rod Stewart, Dua Lipa and Shakira have confirmed they would boycott the competition’s opening ceremony tomorrow.

Williams has defended his decision to perform during the highly controversial World Cup in Qatar, claiming it would be ‘hypocritical’ not to go. The 48-year-old singer has been blasted for performing at the World Cup despite international condemnation of Qatar’s human rights record including its criminalisation of homosexuality and links to Islamist extremism, reported Daily Mail.

The former Take That member argued that it would be wrong not to perform because of human rights concerns, because he has already performed in countries with objectionable regimes. He added that if he refused to play in places where human rights were abused, “I wouldn’t even be able to perform in my own kitchen."

The singer performed at the opening ceremony in the World Cup in Russia in 2018 despite Vladimir Putin’s annexation of Crimea in 2014.

Rock legend Rod Stewart gave a definitive “no" to organisers of the opening ceremony. He told The Times that he was “offered a lot of money, over USD 1 million, to play there 15 months ago", but that he turned them down. “I refused. It’s not right to go," the 77-year-old British singer said, adding that it was “respect for human rights in general" that had led to his decision.

Singer Dua Lipa, who has a huge LGBT fanbase, had also been tipped for an appearance, but she shut down the rumours in a post to her 87 million Instagram followers. “I will not be performing and have not been involved in any negotiations to perform in Qatar," the Levitating singer wrote, adding that she would support England “from afar". “I look forward to visiting Qatar when it has fulfilled all the human rights pledges it made when it won the right to host," she added.

