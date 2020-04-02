MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Robbie Williams Hasn't Seen Ghosts After Becoming A Father

File photo of Robbie Williams, who is set to perform at the World Cup opening ceremony in Moscow. (Image: Reuters)

File photo of Robbie Williams, who is set to perform at the World Cup opening ceremony in Moscow. (Image: Reuters)

Claimed to have talked to spirits before, the singer has not had any encounters every since he became a father six years ago.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: April 2, 2020, 9:18 AM IST
Share this:

Singer Robbie Williams says he hasn't seen ghosts ever since he became a father. The Angels hitmakers previously claimed to have spoken with spirits and been visited by aliens.

Now in an interview to a US radio station, the singer says he hasn't spoken to ghosts since he became a father six years ago, reports thesun.co.uk.

He has four children -- Charlie,Teddy, Coco, Beau.

"The strangest thing is that since I've had kids, the phenomena has ceased to happen. I'm guessing that once you have kids they just take up all of your energy and your thoughts," he said.

The superstar currently lives in LA. He said his religious upbringing got him interested in the supernatural. He explained, "I was told at a very early age that I used to see people that had passed on and I would talk to them. That kind of carried on through my youth. Then I stopped talking to them because I found drugs. I came out of the womb a Catholic, so you're told all these amazing stories about this incredible man who walked on water and, you know, made scampi for everyone.

"So you're already open to the possibility of the paranormal. My mum had these books on her shelves about fairies and UFOs, so my mind has already been open to this stuff," he added.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story