Robert And Michelle King Developing 'Happy Face' Series For CBS All Access

Los Angeles: Veteran television writers Robert and Michelle King are working on the adaptation of “Happy Face” podcast for streamer CBS All Access. The duo, best known for creating popular shows such as “The Good Fight” and “The Good Wife”, are collaborating with Jennifer Cacicio for the new series, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Cacicio will pen the script and overseas a writers room for the project. The series is inspired by the true story of Melissa Moore, who discovered at age 15 that her father was the prolific serial killer known as Happy Face. “As an adult, Melissa changed her name, guarded her secret and cut off all ties to her father, who is currently serving life in prison. But when he contacts her to take credit for more victims, she is pulled into an extraordinary investigation into her father’s crimes, the impact they had on his victims’ families and into a reckoning with her own identity,” the official plotline read.

The Kings will executive produce the show with Cacicio, Liz Glotzer, Moore, Bob Pittman and Conal Byrne.