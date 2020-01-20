Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Robert De Niro And Leonardo DiCaprio Reunite for Next Martin Scorsese Film

At the 26th SAG Awards, Leonardo DiCaprio confirmed that he and De Niro would be working together for Martin Scorsese's next film.

News18.com

Updated:January 20, 2020, 4:07 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Image Courtesy: Instagram/celebrity.news_ir
Image Courtesy: Instagram/celebrity.news_ir

When it comes to Martin Scorsese, fans know to expect Robert De Niro or Leonardo DiCaprio on the big screen. But now the two actors will be coming together for the veteran director's next film.

The coming together of the two actors had been confirmed by DiCaprio at the 26th SAG Awards where he presented De Niro with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Martin Scorsese's next film will be based on the Osage Indian murders of Oklahoma that took from 1910 to the 1930s. The film will also be inspired by David Grann's book titled  Killers of the Flower Moon.

While announcing the film in December, Scorsese had suggested that he was considering De Niro and DiCaprio for the main cast of the film. He had also stated that he was considering a detective-style story but later dropped the idea.

"I’ve been working with Eric Roth on the script for a few years now, and we’re – now, actually, yesterday, in this room, and last night – we’re knocking away at this script, and restructuring it, rethinking it. Because it’s convenient to do a sort of detective story, but we all know what it is. So I want to explore something else, and that is the nature of a whole way of thinking as being complicit in genocide. It’s dehumanizing people."

While De Niro and DiCaprio have worked in feature films before, the two teamed up under Scorsese only in 2015 for a short film titled The Audition. The upcoming film will be De Niro's 10th film and DiCaprio's 6th film with Scorsese. It is set to release in 2021.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram