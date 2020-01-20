Robert De Niro And Leonardo DiCaprio Reunite for Next Martin Scorsese Film

When it comes to Martin Scorsese, fans know to expect Robert De Niro or Leonardo DiCaprio on the big screen. But now the two actors will be coming together for the veteran director's next film.

The coming together of the two actors had been confirmed by DiCaprio at the 26th SAG Awards where he presented De Niro with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Martin Scorsese's next film will be based on the Osage Indian murders of Oklahoma that took from 1910 to the 1930s. The film will also be inspired by David Grann's book titled Killers of the Flower Moon.

While announcing the film in December, Scorsese had suggested that he was considering De Niro and DiCaprio for the main cast of the film. He had also stated that he was considering a detective-style story but later dropped the idea.

"I’ve been working with Eric Roth on the script for a few years now, and we’re – now, actually, yesterday, in this room, and last night – we’re knocking away at this script, and restructuring it, rethinking it. Because it’s convenient to do a sort of detective story, but we all know what it is. So I want to explore something else, and that is the nature of a whole way of thinking as being complicit in genocide. It’s dehumanizing people."

While De Niro and DiCaprio have worked in feature films before, the two teamed up under Scorsese only in 2015 for a short film titled The Audition. The upcoming film will be De Niro's 10th film and DiCaprio's 6th film with Scorsese. It is set to release in 2021.

