Robert De Niro and Wife Grace Hightower Split After Over 20 Years of Marriage
Veteran actor Robert De Niro has split from his wife, Grace Hightower, after more than 20 years of marriage.
A source close to the family told people.com the two have separated and are living apart.
"Sometimes things don't work out the way you hope or want them to," said the source.
The Wizard of Lies actor, 75, married Hightower, 63, in 1997 after dating for a decade. They have two children together: 20-year-old son Elliott and 6-year-old daughter Helen Grace.
This isn't the first time the two have separated. De Niro filed for divorce in 1999 and engaged in a custody dispute over their son. The two eventually smoothed things over and the divorce was never finalized.
In November 2004, the two renewed their vows in front of an A-list crowd such as Martin Scorsese, Meryl Streep, Ben Stiller, Tom Brokaw and others.
A representative for De Niro did not immediately respond to People.com for comment.
Page Six first reported the news.
