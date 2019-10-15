Robert De Niro Slams Marvel Films, Calls Their De-aging VFX 'Cartoony'

The rising tide against Marvel initiated by veteran director Martin Scorsese has not slowed down. Instead, Robert De Niro has added to it as he too took a dig at Marvel's visual effects revolving around their de-aging techniques.

For anyone familiar with the Marvel Cinematic Universe, de-aging has become a repeatedly used effect throughout the films. Actors who have been seen de-aged throughout the franchise include, Samuel Jackson in Captain Marvel, Michael Douglas in Ant-Man, John Slattery and Stan Lee in Avengers: Endgame.

Robert De Niro was answering a question based on how much de-aging was used in his latest film The Irishman when he picked up the topic. Talking about he told ScreenDaily, "The technological stuff can only go so far. It’s not going to change other things. If it does to such a point it becomes something that is not what a person is, what a human is. It can be another type of entertainment, like comic strip things, Marvel. The comic book character-type things, cartoony stuff."

The comment comes immediately after Martin Scorsese's second dig at Marvel. Speaking at a London Film Festival, Scorsese had said, "The value of a film that's like a theme park film, for example, the Marvel type pictures where the theaters become amusement parks, that’s a different experience. As I was saying earlier, it's not cinema, it’s something else. Whether you go for that or not, it is something else and we shouldn’t be invaded by it. And so that’s a big issue, and we need the theater owners to step up for that to allow theaters to show films that are narrative films."

It seems that the MCU has attracted some criticism following their successes with Avengers: Endgame and Spider-Man: Far From Home.

