Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Robert De Niro Slams Marvel Films, Calls Their De-aging VFX 'Cartoony'

Robert De Niro addressed the concept while promoting his latest film 'The Irishman' and answering questions regarding the film's use of de-aging VFX.

News18.com

Updated:October 15, 2019, 12:18 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Robert De Niro Slams Marvel Films, Calls Their De-aging VFX 'Cartoony'
Actoe Robert de Niro

The rising tide against Marvel initiated by veteran director Martin Scorsese has not slowed down. Instead, Robert De Niro has added to it as he too took a dig at Marvel's visual effects revolving around their de-aging techniques.

For anyone familiar with the Marvel Cinematic Universe, de-aging has become a repeatedly used effect throughout the films. Actors who have been seen de-aged throughout the franchise include, Samuel Jackson in Captain Marvel, Michael Douglas in Ant-Man, John Slattery and Stan Lee in Avengers: Endgame.

Robert De Niro was answering a question based on how much de-aging was used in his latest film The Irishman when he picked up the topic. Talking about he told ScreenDaily, "The technological stuff can only go so far. It’s not going to change other things. If it does to such a point it becomes something that is not what a person is, what a human is. It can be another type of entertainment, like comic strip things, Marvel. The comic book character-type things, cartoony stuff."

The comment comes immediately after Martin Scorsese's second dig at Marvel. Speaking at a London Film Festival, Scorsese had said, "The value of a film that's like a theme park film, for example, the Marvel type pictures where the theaters become amusement parks, that’s a different experience. As I was saying earlier, it's not cinema, it’s something else. Whether you go for that or not, it is something else and we shouldn’t be invaded by it. And so that’s a big issue, and we need the theater owners to step up for that to allow theaters to show films that are narrative films."

It seems that the MCU has attracted some criticism following their successes with Avengers: Endgame and Spider-Man: Far From Home.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram