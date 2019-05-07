English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Robert Downey Jr and Chris Evans Break Rules on Avengers Endgame Sets, Watch BTS Video
Most of the stars broke rules on the sets of Avengers: Endgame by making videos and clicking pictures. However, none of them posted anything until now.
Most of the stars broke rules on the sets of Avengers: Endgame by making videos and clicking pictures. However, none of them posted anything until now.
Marvel Studios and the cast and crew of Avengers: Endgame made sure that nothing about the film came out before the film debuted in theaters worldwide. They even launched a social media campaign, #Don'tSpoilTheEndgame, urging fans not to spoil the film for moviegoers.
However, most of the stars, featuring in Endgame, broke rules on the sets by making videos and clicking pictures on their cell phones. Now, after the official ban on spoilers was lifted by the directors Joe and Anthony Russo, Robert Downey Jr, who plays Iron in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, took to social media to share a BTS video.
The clip is a slo-mo video where Iron Man, Thanos (Josh Brolin) and Captain America (Chris Evans) can be seen in a fight sequence while Thor (Chris Hemsworth) "slept like a baby". "@avengers movie magic baby... #slomo ... It appears #thor aka @chrishemsworth slept like a baby during this take ..." RDJ captioned the video.
Likewise, on Monday, Chris Evans took to Twitter to announce that the video ban is lifted and he can post BTS footage. Sharing a clip from the final sequences of the film, he wrote, "I guess I’m not the only one who broke the rules on this day of filming."
He also posted some pictures with Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman. He tweeted, "Just hanging out, chatting about vibranium."
A week before, Chris Pratt also posted a video from the same day of filming. Overwhelmed to see the ensemble cast of MCU under one roof, he wrote, "I remember being blown away in this moment on the @avengers set. Nobody was allowed to film anything on their phones. I said screw it. No rule was going to stop me from seizing this once in a lifetime opportunity to capture this collection of stars, a groupthat likely will never be in the same room again. We are so blessed."
Jeremy Renner, who is known as Hawkeye in MCU films, also posted a video from the same day. Take a look!
Additionally, Renner also gave a glimpse from the lunch party hosted by RDJ for the team.
Avengers: Endgame released in Hindi, English, Tamil and Telugu across 2,845 screens in India on April 26. Iron Man, Captain America, Hulk, Black Widow, Thor and other Marvel superheroes assembled one last time in Endgame to save the world and fight against Thanos. The 22nd film of Marvel Cinematic Universe marks the end of an era that revolved around Iron Man, the Hulk and Captain America, among others. It is helmed by the Russo Brothers, Joe and Anthony.
The film is also going strong at the box office. After becoming the first Hollywood film to enter the Rs 300 crore club in India, Avengers: Endgame is inching towards the Rs 400 crore mark. According to a statement issued on behalf of the makers, the Marvel Studios film has collected a whopping Rs 372.56 crore (gross box office collection) and Rs 312.95 crore (net box office collection) in just 10 days.
Video ban lifted! I guess I’m not the only one who broke the rules on this day of filming.— Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) May 6, 2019
(My camera work is annoyingly shaky) pic.twitter.com/D0f0e2PnXo
Just hanging out, chatting about vibranium. pic.twitter.com/ryzEcVlOJS— Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) May 5, 2019
View this post on Instagram
I remember being blown away in this moment on the @avengers set. Nobody was allowed to film anything on their phones. I said screw it. No rule was going to stop me from seizing this once in a lifetime opportunity to capture this collection of stars, a groupthat likely will never be in the same room again. We are so blessed.
