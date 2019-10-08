Robert Downey Jr Appreciates Martin Scorsese's Opinion on Marvel Films Not Cinema

In a time when intolerance and offence is the major emotion being communicated all over the world, Robert Downey Jr has stepped up to offer a different perspective. Chaos began to spread among Marvel directors after Martin Scorsese stated that he did not think Marvel films are cinema.

In an interview with Empire Magazine, Scorsese said, "I don’t see them. I tried, you know? But that’s not cinema. Honestly, the closest I can think of them, as well made as they are, with actors doing the best they can under the circumstances, is theme parks. It isn’t the cinema of human beings trying to convey emotional, psychological experiences to another human being."

This was met with outrage from Joss Whedon, James Gunn and Karen Gillian who stated that they put a lot of their "heart and soul" into their films. Samuel L Jackson had also responded but remained indifferent stating that Scorsese had the right to his opinion but it wouldn't affect the MCU or its future.

Now Robert Downey Jr has also stepped forward to talk on the matter and his response is completely different from the previous ones. Speaking on The Howard Stern show he said, "I'll tell you the truth, I didn't expect it (the Marvel Cinematic Universe) to become what it became and it is this very large, multi-headed Hydra at this point. I've always had other interests and according to Scorsese, it's not cinema so I have to take a look at that, you know?"

"It's his opinion. I mean it plays in theaters. I appreciate his opinion because I think it's like anything. We need all of the different perspectives so we can come to the center and move on."

Well, it looks like Robert Downey Jr has an interesting perspective to offer that has not been discussed by anyone else yet.

