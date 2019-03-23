Robert Downey Jr Asks Which Avengers Endgame Star Wore the Best Moustache, Twitter Responds With Funny Memes

I mustache...does quantity count? Or different kinds of mustaches? I've seen quite a few unique styles over the years 😂 pic.twitter.com/AhQGMvII0a — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) March 20, 2019

While the fate of half of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is in the dust, quite literally, Robert Downey Jr who plays Iron Man in the films is gearing up to end the battle of moustache, because defeating Thanos and Infinity War can obviously wait.In his latest tweet, the actor announces the epic moustache battle with his co-stars Mark Ruffalo and Chris Evans who play Hulk and Captain America in the Marvel films. The Avengers: Endgame star has left it on the fans to decide which Marvel star looks best with the moustache."Ok this time it's real—Who wore it best, @ChrisEvans @MarkRuffalo," Downey Jr tweeted along with a picture of himself, Ruffalo and Evans each sporting facial hair.While Evans is yet to respond to the challenge, Ruffalo took the opportunity to flaunt the variety of facial hair he has experimented with. "I mustache...does quantity count? Or different kinds of mustaches? I've seen quite a few unique styles over the years," he replied to Downey's tweet with a collage of nearly a dozen pictures of him.But Marvel fans had other plans. Not choosing any of the three choices the Iron Man star gave them, they ended up replying with funny memes and brought Tom Holland and Tom Hiddleston 'invisible 'stache' as the forerunners in the hairy competition. The two are seen as Loki and Spider Man, respectively, in the Marvel films.While one of them wrote, "Great one!! like Tom with the invisible moustache looks so funny wonderful thread here hope it’s ok" another commented, "Stan Lee wore it better than y'all."Somebody tried to remind him of Thanos' fateful snap in Infinity war.