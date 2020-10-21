Robert Downey Jr Blasts 'Sinless' People Who Branded Chris Pratt 'Hollywood's Worst Chris'

Netizens and Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) stars are in a bit of a tussle over actor Chris Pratt. In a recent Instagram post, Robert Downey Jr., who played the Iron Man in the MCU, slammed the trolls who were “cancelling” the Guardians of the Galaxy actor for his "choice" of the church.

With a heavy dose of sarcasm, Robert captioned a picture with his Avengers co-star and said, how "self-righteous" people who believe they have committed no sin are casting stones at his “brother” Chris Pratt. He called him "a real Christian" who lives by principle and has never demonstrated anything but positivity and gratitude. He further suggested those who have an issue with Pratt to

"delete" their social media accounts and sit with their own "defects" of character, work on them and then celebrate their humanness.

It all began with a Twitter challenge posted on October 17 asking which famous Chris "has to go" out of Pratt, Chris Hemsworth, Chris Pine, or Chris Evans. As a result, Pratt trended on Twitter over the weekend, with many Twitter users citing his alleged political views or a claim last year that he supported a church with anti-LGBTQ views as reasons why he "has to go," reports Entertainment Weekly.

One has to go. pic.twitter.com/HUWnbQOA43 — Amy Berg (@bergopolis) October 17, 2020

Since then Chris Pratt started trending as the worst Chris of Hollywood as netizens accused him of attending a church that was known to be homophobic. The actor was also called out by Canadian actor Ellen Page last year for his anti-LGBTQ church.

Oh. K. Um. But his church is infamously anti lgbtq so maybe address that too? https://t.co/meg8m69FeF — Ellen Page (@EllenPage) February 8, 2019

Netizens have also slammed Robert Downey Jr for defending Pratt. As one tweet said, “Sorry RDJ, you don’t get to “demonstrate positivity” while also defending acts of homophobia”

Sorry RDJ, you don’t get to “demonstrate positivity” while also defending acts of homophobia Chris Pratt using his platform to advocate for his homophobic church is a HUGE problem, and defending that makes you part of the problem pic.twitter.com/g4DKKduLzS — Jeff Brutlag 🏳️‍🌈 (@jeffbrutlag) October 21, 2020

Coming to Chris Pratt’s defence were his other co-stars Mark Ruffalo and Zoe Saldana as well. The actors tweeted their support for Pratt as accusations against his political allegiance kept coming.

Ruffalo tweeted that Chris Pratt is a solid man and he knows him personally. The Hulk actor also urged people to look at how he lives his life instead of casting aspersions.

His Guardians of the Galaxy co-star Zoe Saldana asked him to be strong as his family, friends, colleagues and everyone who’s ever crossed paths with him knows his heart and his worth.