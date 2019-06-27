Take the pledge to vote

Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans Encourage Fans to See Avengers Endgame Re-release With Quirky Posts

The revised version of 'Avengers Endgame' will include the deleted scene plus a new introduction by co-director Anthony Russo.

News18.com

Updated:June 27, 2019, 1:35 PM IST
Image courtesy: Robert Downey Jr
Walt Disney Co is re-releasing a revised version of megablockbuster Avengers: Endgame on Friday that includes "a deleted scene, a little tribute and a few surprises," a move that could propel the Marvel superhero movie to the all-time box office record. Originally premiered in late April, Avengers: Endgame debuted with a whopping USD 1.2 billion worldwide.

As Marvel studios prepare for round two, the cast members of Avengers: Endgame, including Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo and Tom Holland among others, encourage fans to watch the re-release of the movie in theatres.

Captain America star Evans took to Twitter on Tuesday to urge fans to head back to theaters, retweeting Marvel Studios' message about the poster and extra footage fans would get to enjoy with the re-release.

Iron Man actor Downey Jr. posted a picture of Tony Stark's version of Infinity Gauntlet and encouraged fans to go out to theaters

He wrote: "Get a new re-release on life and make #ENDGAME #1.... c'mon, there’s “new stuff” and everything..." (sic)

Endgame has raked in an estimated USD 2.75 billion at global box offices since its April release, putting the movie within USD 38 million (Rs 263 crore) of catching Avatar's USD 2.788 million to become the highest-grossing film of all time. Avatar still sits in the top spot on the all-time box office list.

However, Endgame has beaten Avatar's original USD 2.749 billion theatrical cume, giving it the highest-grossing first run of all time, according to Forbes. In its original theatrical run, Avatar made USD 2.749 billion worldwide. It added USD 33 million in its 2010 re-release, which offered fans nine minutes of extra, unseen footage.

