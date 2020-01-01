Robert Downey Jr Dances His Way into The New Year

Robert Downey Jr. is an actor who is known to enjoy shaking a leg whenever he can. He has been often seen dancing on and off-screen.

At the turn of the new year, the actor took to Twitter to encourage people to dance into 2020 moving out of 2019. Along with the tweet he also shared numerous clips of himself dancing throughout events and off screen while shooting. The video included clips from Iron Man 3 and the shooting of Sherlock Holmes.

2020 ahead and 2019 behind... Let's dance the new year in. pic.twitter.com/RDJJWrY4gV — Robert Downey Jr (@RobertDowneyJr) December 31, 2019

2019 was without a doubt a big year for Robert Downey Jr. The year saw the conclusion of his journey with Marvel in Avengers: Endgame, around 11 years after his first Marvel film as Iron Man in 2008.

He is currently set to next appear in the upcoming adventure fantasy film titled Dolittle releasing on January 17. He will also be appearing in the unnamed sequel of Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows. The film is currently set to release on December 22, 2021, with Robert Downey Jr and Jude Law reprising their roles.

Both Dolittle and the third Sherlock Holmes film will be produced by Team Downey, a production house co-owned by Robert Downey Jr and his wife Susan. While the production house was directly associated with Warner Bros earlier, it separated in 2016 claiming the two would still work together with Warner Bros' high priority projects.

