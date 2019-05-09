English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Robert Downey Jr Deserves Oscar More Than Anyone in Last 40 Years, Say Avengers Endgame Directors
Robert Downey Jr has been the backbone of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) since it began in 2008, playing Tony Stark aka Iron Man in 10 different films.
Image courtesy: Robert Downey Jr/ Instagram
Robert Downey Jr has been the backbone of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) since it began in 2008, playing Tony Stark aka Iron Man in 10 different films— and using his star persona, both on and off-screen.
His iconic character's narrative arc comes to an end with Marvel's latest outing Avengers: Endgame as Iron Man sacrifices his life on the battlefield, eradicating Thanos and his forces by using the Infinity Stones.
The MCU might have witnessed the coming and going of several A-list actors but Downey Jr remains the heart and soul of the popular film franchise.
And now with the current phase 3 of the MCU coming to an end with Avengers: Endgame, film's directors Joe and Anthony Russo thinks it's time Downey Jr gets his due.
In an interview with the Washington Post, Joe said he would like to see Downey Jr get nominated for Best Actor Oscar at the 2020 Academy Awards for playing the role of Iron Man since 2008.
“His cumulative body of work from these movies is staggering. If you look at the work over just even the last four (Marvel) films he’s done, it’s phenomenal. He deserves an Oscar perhaps more than anyone in the last 40 years because of the way that he has motivated popular culture, it’s heartbreaking. He has the world in tears right now,” Joe said.
Downey Jr. has also been nominated in the past, but he has yet to win the golden statue. He was nominated in 1992 for playing Charlie Chaplin in Chaplin and again in 2009 for his comedic role in Tropic Thunder.
