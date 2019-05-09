Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Robert Downey Jr Was 'Reluctant' to Say 'I am Iron Man' in Avengers Endgame

Robert Downey Jr. kicked off the MCU as Tony Stark in 2008 with the first Iron Man movie, opening the door to a 10 year connected film universe, spanning over 22 films.

News18.com

Updated:May 9, 2019, 10:15 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Robert Downey Jr Was 'Reluctant' to Say 'I am Iron Man' in Avengers Endgame
Image courtesy: YouTube
Loading...
WARNING: Spoilers ahead for Avengers: Endgame.


Tony Stark's story arc in Avengers: Endgame was the perfect pay off to over 10 years of Iron Man plot. Played by Robert Downey Jr, Iron Man sacrifices his life on the battlefield to defeat Thanos once and for all in the Marvel's latest outing.

In an interview to CinemaBlend, directors Joe and Anthony Russo revealed that Downey Jr was initially reluctant to deliver his final line - “and I am Iron Man” - at the end of the movie.

“It’s an interesting story. I had dinner with (Robert Downey Jr.) like two weeks before we were supposed to shoot it. And he was like, ‘I don’t know. I don’t really want to go back and get into that emotional state. It’ll take... it’s hard.’ And crazily enough, Joel Silver, the producer, was at the dinner. He’s an old buddy of Robert’s. And Joel jumps in and he’s like, ‘Robert, what are you talking about? That’s the greatest line I’ve ever heard! You gotta say this line! You have to do this!’ So thank God that Joel Silver was at dinner, because he helped us talk Robert into doing that line,” Russo brothers told CinemBlend.

A report in www.express.co.uk states the Russo brothers telling Sirius XM, "He was very resistant, he didn’t want to come back and do it. He had thought he’d already said goodbye to the character and he had to do it one more time, so we had to talk him into it.”

Downey Jr. kicked off the MCU as Tony Stark in 2008 with the first Iron Man movie, opening the door to a 10 year connected film universe, spanning over 22 films.

Follow @News18Movies for more
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram