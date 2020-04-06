Robert Downey Jr Gets Emotional On B'Day: Our Family Lost Friends, Relatives Over Last Several Weeks

Hollywood superstar Robert Downey Jr., who turned 55 on April 4, wrote a Facebook post on Sunday to remember friends and relatives his family has lost over the last several weeks, like so many.

He also shared a selfie wearing mask and gloves with his words on social media. The actor, donning a hat, flashes the victory sign in the picture.

"First off, thanx for all the b-day wishes, much appreciated.. Like so many, our family has lost friends and relatives over the last several weeks. The (well advised) inability to congregate , grieve, mourn, celebrate in a natural way has been less than ideal.. When the time is right, I'll pay proper homage to the fallen..

"Meanwhile, I feel driven to think of some new ways of communicating with y'all—Maybe give voice to YOUR struggles and insights during this unprecedented time? Maya Angelou would have turned 92 today, and I couldn't agree more with her wisdom on the matter. ‘There is no greater agony than bearing an untold story inside you.' I'll check back soon Until then, stay Safe, Optimistic, Vigilant, And maybe most importantly-Connected, RDJ," went Downey Jr.'s post.

Downey Jr. received messages on Twitter and Instagram from fellow Avengers stars Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, and Jeremy Renner, Iron Man co-star Gwyneth Paltrow, Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi, and late-night host Stephen Colbert.

Sending you all the virtual hugs for your birthday, @RobertDowneyJr ❤️ I love you to life, 3000. It’s an honor knowing such a generous and complex man. pic.twitter.com/oufQoVy35V — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) April 4, 2020

Happy birthday to one of my absolute favorites! Love you 3000, @RobertDowneyJr pic.twitter.com/xkJmOivAdw — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) April 4, 2020