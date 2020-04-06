MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 »
2-MIN READ

Robert Downey Jr Gets Emotional On B'Day: Our Family Lost Friends, Relatives Over Last Several Weeks

Robert Downey Jr Gets Emotional On B'Day: Our Family Lost Friends, Relatives Over Last Several Weeks

Hollywood superstar Robert Downey Jr., who turned 55 on April 4, wrote a Facebook post on Sunday to remember friends and relatives his family has lost over the last several weeks.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: April 6, 2020, 10:21 AM IST
Share this:

Hollywood superstar Robert Downey Jr., who turned 55 on April 4, wrote a Facebook post on Sunday to remember friends and relatives his family has lost over the last several weeks, like so many.

He also shared a selfie wearing mask and gloves with his words on social media. The actor, donning a hat, flashes the victory sign in the picture.

"First off, thanx for all the b-day wishes, much appreciated.. Like so many, our family has lost friends and relatives over the last several weeks. The (well advised) inability to congregate , grieve, mourn, celebrate in a natural way has been less than ideal.. When the time is right, I'll pay proper homage to the fallen..

"Meanwhile, I feel driven to think of some new ways of communicating with y'all—Maybe give voice to YOUR struggles and insights during this unprecedented time? Maya Angelou would have turned 92 today, and I couldn't agree more with her wisdom on the matter. ‘There is no greater agony than bearing an untold story inside you.' I'll check back soon Until then, stay Safe, Optimistic, Vigilant, And maybe most importantly-Connected, RDJ," went Downey Jr.'s post.

Downey Jr. received messages on Twitter and Instagram from fellow Avengers stars Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, and Jeremy Renner, Iron Man co-star Gwyneth Paltrow, Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi, and late-night host Stephen Colbert.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs.helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075
  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

    3,666

     

  • Total Confirmed

    4,067

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    291

     

  • Total DEATHS

    109

     
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 06 (09:00 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    941,228

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,277,259

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    266,461

     

  • Total DEATHS

    69,570

     
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Hospitals & Testing centres