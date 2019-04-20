Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Robert Downey Jr Gifts Avengers-themed Car to Chris Evans Worth Rs 2 Crores

The themed car is customised for Evan's superhero character Captain America and features a steering wheel adorned with his character's shield in the center.

News18.com

Updated:April 20, 2019, 1:13 PM IST
Robert Downey Jr Gifts Avengers-themed Car to Chris Evans Worth Rs 2 Crores
Image courtesy: Robert Downey Jr
In Marvel's The Avengers, Tony Stark describes himself as 'genius, billionaire, playboy and philanthropist' to Steve Rogers. In real life too, Robert Downey Jr who plays Iron Man in Marvel Cinematic Universe puts up with the description.

The actor gifted a customized 1967 Chevrolet Camaro to his Avengers: Endgame co-star, Chris Evans worth an estimated $275,000 which roughly amounts to Rs 2 crores in the Indian currency.

The themed car is customised for Evan's superhero character Captain America and features a steering wheel adorned with his character's shield in the centre.

Appearing on an episode of Jay Leno’s Garage Evan shared that themed Camaro was "a gift from Mr Robert Downey Jr."

The actors revealed that he first apprehend that RDJ is setting up a major gift for him after the latter kept pointing cars on the street asking Evans if he like them. "In my head, I’m like, ‘Is this guy going to give me a car? There’s no way he’s going to do this.’ And, then, sure enough, I showed up on set one day and it was there," said Evans.

Take a look at the car:






Meanwhile, Chris Evans and Robert Downey Jr will reprise their role as Captain America and Iron Man respectively in the upcoming Marvel film, Avengers Endgame. Avengers: Endgame will hit theaters on April 26. The film also features Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Mark Ruffalo as the Hulk, Scarlett Johansson as the Black Widow, Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Don Cheadle as War Machine, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Josh Brolin as Thanos, Gwyneth Paltrow as Pepper Potts, Letitia Wright as Shuri, Samuel L Jackson as Nick Fury, Jeremy Renner as Hawkeye, Paul Rudd as Ant-Man, Jon Favreau as Happy Hogan, Brie Larson as Captain Marvel and Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie.

