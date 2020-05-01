MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Robert Downey Jr Hints at Working on Another Marvel Movie with Russo Brothers in Future

This image released by Marvel Studios shows Robert Downey Jr. as Iron Man in a scene from

This image released by Marvel Studios shows Robert Downey Jr. as Iron Man in a scene from "Avengers: Infinity War." (Image: AP)

Joe Russo and Robert Downey Jr in a recently held watch party seemed to have hinted toward a willingness to work together for Marvel films once again.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 1, 2020, 1:57 PM IST
Share this:

Robert Downey Jr's superhero avatar Iron Man is one of the most celebrated superheroes among the pop culture enthusiasts. The actor's last outing as Iron Man in Avengers: Endgame concluded his decade long journey in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

At previous instances, the actor had stated that he doesn't mind returning as the superhero in the franchise and now in a recently conducted watch party, the actor hinted at the return in future Marvel films.

Speaking to co-director Joe Russo during Quarantine Watch Party, the pair seemingly hinted toward a willingness to work together for Marvel films once again, reports comicbook.com.

Talking about working on the films and then releasing them into the world, Russo said, "I would say it feels like you go to summer camp and then they yank it away from you."

"Because we do have a lot of fun working on these things together. Everyone has a lot of fun, you get real close to reach other and then you miss it. Maybe we'll have to do it again some day," he continued.

"The people, they will move us toward what they want," added Downey Jr.

Previously, it was reported that the actor is willing to take a pay-cut to return to MCU and wants to work with his protege Tom Holland and Gwyneth Paltrow.

Likewise, while appearing on The Today Show, he was asked again if he would consider returning to the franchise in the future. To this Downey gave an open-ended answer that has fans left hoping for a return.

"I'm not sure. Are we in bargaining now? I am so pleased, just that, I wound up where I have. I’m very fortunate so, I’m not the kind of guy who — I want to try to keep it classy. We'll see."

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    25,007

    +845*  

  • Total Confirmed

    35,043

    +1,433*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    8,889

    +516*  

  • Total DEATHS

    1,147

    +72*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: May 01 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    2,008,705

    +12,735*  

  • Total Confirmed

    3,256,846

    +46,862*

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,014,753

    +28,796*  

  • Total DEATHS

    233,388

    +5,331*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres