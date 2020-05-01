Robert Downey Jr Hints at Working on Another Marvel Movie with Russo Brothers in Future

Robert Downey Jr's superhero avatar Iron Man is one of the most celebrated superheroes among the pop culture enthusiasts. The actor's last outing as Iron Man in Avengers: Endgame concluded his decade long journey in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

At previous instances, the actor had stated that he doesn't mind returning as the superhero in the franchise and now in a recently conducted watch party, the actor hinted at the return in future Marvel films.

Speaking to co-director Joe Russo during Quarantine Watch Party, the pair seemingly hinted toward a willingness to work together for Marvel films once again, reports comicbook.com.

Talking about working on the films and then releasing them into the world, Russo said, "I would say it feels like you go to summer camp and then they yank it away from you."

"Because we do have a lot of fun working on these things together. Everyone has a lot of fun, you get real close to reach other and then you miss it. Maybe we'll have to do it again some day," he continued.

"The people, they will move us toward what they want," added Downey Jr.

Previously, it was reported that the actor is willing to take a pay-cut to return to MCU and wants to work with his protege Tom Holland and Gwyneth Paltrow.

Likewise, while appearing on The Today Show, he was asked again if he would consider returning to the franchise in the future. To this Downey gave an open-ended answer that has fans left hoping for a return.

"I'm not sure. Are we in bargaining now? I am so pleased, just that, I wound up where I have. I’m very fortunate so, I’m not the kind of guy who — I want to try to keep it classy. We'll see."

