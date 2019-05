Robert Downey Jr Hosts Lunch for the Women of MCU, Shares Throwback Picture

Robert Downey Jr's character Iron Man laid the foundation of MCU, 10 years ago with Iron Man, in the process becoming one of the most beloved superheroes of the franchise. But, apart from being a superhero character, he is known to be an impeccable host off-screen too.From hosting the after-party for the Avengers after the release of Infinity War to celebrating the release of Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Iron Man aka Tony Stark of Marvel Cinematic Universe never misses a chance to rejoice his films.This time, he took the opportunity to host a lunch for the women of MCU. On Wednesday, the Hollywood actor took to social media to share a picture of himself with the stellar female cast of Avengers: Endgame.While Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow) missed it, RDJ was joined by Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Gwyneth Paltrow (Pepper Pots), Elizabeth Olsen (Scarlett Witch), Dana Gurira(Okoye), Zoe Saldana (Gamora), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Letitia Wright (Shuri), Pom Klementieff (Mantis) and Evangeline Lilly (The Wasp) in attendance."#tbt #throwback #flashback to the #Women of @marvelstudios #mcu lunch I had the pleasure of hosting... #girlpower #epic #bts (📸 @jimmy_rich ) #TeamStark #thankyou(sic)," he captioned the picture.Take a look:Avengers: Endgame, the final chapter from the Avengers franchise, released in India last Friday on 26th April, 2019. Russo brothers' (Anthony and Joe) directorial made it into the USD 1 billion club just four days after it debuted in theaters. The film is looking strong number-wise and may surpass the lifetime collections of James Cameron's Avatar in the coming weeks.Follow @news18movies for more