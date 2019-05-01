Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Robert Downey Jr Hosts Lunch for the Women of MCU, Shares Throwback Picture

From hosting the after-party for the Avengers after the release of Infinity War to celebrating the release of Captain America 2, Robert Downey Jr never misses a chance to rejoice his films.

News18.com

Updated:May 1, 2019, 2:48 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Robert Downey Jr Hosts Lunch for the Women of MCU, Shares Throwback Picture
Image courtesy:Robert Downey Jr/ Instagram
Loading...
Robert Downey Jr's character Iron Man laid the foundation of MCU, 10 years ago with Iron Man, in the process becoming one of the most beloved superheroes of the franchise. But, apart from being a superhero character, he is known to be an impeccable host off-screen too.

From hosting the after-party for the Avengers after the release of Infinity War to celebrating the release of Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Iron Man aka Tony Stark of Marvel Cinematic Universe never misses a chance to rejoice his films.

This time, he took the opportunity to host a lunch for the women of MCU. On Wednesday, the Hollywood actor took to social media to share a picture of himself with the stellar female cast of Avengers: Endgame.

While Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow) missed it, RDJ was joined by Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Gwyneth Paltrow (Pepper Pots), Elizabeth Olsen (Scarlett Witch), Dana Gurira(Okoye), Zoe Saldana (Gamora), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Letitia Wright (Shuri), Pom Klementieff (Mantis) and Evangeline Lilly (The Wasp) in attendance.

"#tbt #throwback #flashback to the #Women of @marvelstudios #mcu lunch I had the pleasure of hosting... #girlpower #epic #bts (📸 @jimmy_rich ) #TeamStark #thankyou(sic)," he captioned the picture.

Take a look:



Avengers: Endgame, the final chapter from the Avengers franchise, released in India last Friday on 26th April, 2019. Russo brothers' (Anthony and Joe) directorial made it into the USD 1 billion club just four days after it debuted in theaters. The film is looking strong number-wise and may surpass the lifetime collections of James Cameron's Avatar in the coming weeks.

Follow @news18movies for more
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram