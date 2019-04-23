Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

But the job is not done yet!
Vote for the deserving candidate this year.

Check your mail to know more

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Robert Downey Jr Makes a Swag Entry at Avengers Endgame LA Premiere, See Pics

Robert Downey Jr, who plays Tony Stark aka Iron Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) was among the first one to arrive at the star-studded premiere.

News18.com

Updated:April 23, 2019, 11:51 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Robert Downey Jr Makes a Swag Entry at Avengers Endgame LA Premiere, See Pics
Image courtesy: Reuters pictures
Loading...
It's expected to be the biggest movie opening ever at the global box office. And on Monday, Los Angeles rolled out the grand purple carpet at the city's Convention Center for the premiere of Avengers: Endgame.

Robert Downey Jr, who plays Tony Stark aka Iron Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) was among the first one to arrive at the star-studded premiere, along with his wife Susan Downey. The actor, who is known as the foundation on which the MCU is built, made a super-stylish entry at the event.

Although their appearance on the carpet was brief, they delivered a number of sweet moments as they struck Iron Man's signature pose while laughing before the paparazzi.

The couple dressed chicly, Robert choosing a black suit, and Susan wearing a stunning plunge-line colour-coordinated gown.

Take a look:

Premiere of Avengers: Infinity War - Arrivals - Los Angeles, California

Premiere of Avengers: Infinity Wars - Arrivals - Los Angeles, California






Meanwhile, Avengers star Chris Pratt, whose divorce from former wife, actress Anna Faris, was finalised in October 2018, made his first official red carpet appearance with fiancee Katherine Schwarzenneger at the film's premiere. The likes of Chris Hemsworth, Gwyneth Paltrow, Scarlett Johansson and Brie Larson were also in attendance.


(Images by Reuters Pictures)
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram