Robert Downey Jr Makes a Swag Entry at Avengers Endgame LA Premiere, See Pics

susan downey really is a supportive wife huh pic.twitter.com/DtlDHOggSa — ⎊ (@agentdowney) April 23, 2019

SOULMATES! Robert e Susan Downey chegando na première de #AvengersEndgame em Los Angeles hoje. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/TZpXN6J05Q — Robert Downey Jr BR (@RDJBrazil) April 23, 2019

It's expected to be the biggest movie opening ever at the global box office. And on Monday, Los Angeles rolled out the grand purple carpet at the city's Convention Center for the premiere of Avengers: Endgame.Robert Downey Jr, who plays Tony Stark aka Iron Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) was among the first one to arrive at the star-studded premiere, along with his wife Susan Downey. The actor, who is known as the foundation on which the MCU is built, made a super-stylish entry at the event.Although their appearance on the carpet was brief, they delivered a number of sweet moments as they struck Iron Man's signature pose while laughing before the paparazzi.The couple dressed chicly, Robert choosing a black suit, and Susan wearing a stunning plunge-line colour-coordinated gown.Take a look:Meanwhile, Avengers star Chris Pratt, whose divorce from former wife, actress Anna Faris, was finalised in October 2018, made his first official red carpet appearance with fiancee Katherine Schwarzenneger at the film's premiere. The likes of Chris Hemsworth, Gwyneth Paltrow, Scarlett Johansson and Brie Larson were also in attendance.(Images by Reuters Pictures)