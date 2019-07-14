Robert Downey Jr Opens Up on Life Post Avengers, Says People Fall Apart in Transition Between Phases

Fans are yet to move on from Robert Downey Jr's departure as Iron Man/ Tony Stark, but the Hollywood star is already looking forward to the next phase of his life. Downey Jr, who featured as the superhero in the first Marvel film Iron Man (2008), went on to play the part in nine Marvel Studios movies, including this year's Avengers: Endgame, which marked the end of his character arc.

"I have not been forced to explore the new frontier of what is my creative and personal life after this. It's always good to get ahead of where you are about to be," Downey Jr said in an interview with Off Camera with Sam Jones.

"If you put eyes on 'that's going to be a big turn down there, spring of '19,' I better start psychically getting on top of that... It's always in the transitions between one phase and the next phase that people fall apart," he added.

He's one of MCU's most loved superheroes, and it's hard for his fans to imagine a Marvel film without him. Kevin Feige in a recent conversation with comicbook.com opened about MCU's phase four and how fans beloved superhero can be a part of it.

Talking about Tony Stark having a huge influence on Spider-Man: Far From Home Feige said, "It's (Far From Home) all about, yeah, Peter stepping up, and Peter getting out of the shadow, not just of Tony but of the Avengers in general. Because by the way, he's Spider-Man. He doesn't need to be in the shadow of the Avengers. So other than Maria, and Nick, and Happy, and the emotional presence of Tony, I think there's some. You hear. He asks about Thor, he asks about Dr Strange and Captain Marvel."

Further, when probed if Tony's death will be felt in future movies, he replied with a prompt yes.

From one beloved character, the 54-year-old actor is moving on to two iconic parts--he will play Dr Dolittle in The Voyage of Doctor Dolittle and reprise his role as Sherlock Holmes in the third installment of the franchise.

