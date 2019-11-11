Robert Downey Jr Pays Tribute to Stan Lee While Accepting Male Movie Star Trophy at People's Choice Awards
Actor Robert Downey Jr honoured late Marvel legend Stan Lee while accepting Male Movie Star trophy at this year's People's Choice Awards.
credits - Robert Downey Jr instagram
Actor Robert Downey Jr honored late Marvel legend Stan Lee while accepting the Male Movie Star trophy at this year's People's Choice Awards. While accepting the honor, he kept his speech short, but made sure to heap praise on the man who co-created Iron Man/Tony Stark, among other classic Marvel superheroes, reports dailymail.co.uk.
"Well look, I just got to come up here and open the show so I'll just say thank you Disney, thank you Marvel, thank you Russo brothers. And most of all, to the late, great Stan Lee, this is for you, buddy," said the actor, who bid adieu to his superhero avatar with Avengers: Endgame this year.
The award ceremony took on Sunday in Santa Monica. Lee passed away in Los Angeles last November at the age of 95.
Following the news of his death, Downey Jr took to Instagram to pay tribute to the comic book legend, who co-created some of the most legendary superheroes that have entertained fans since Marvel was launched in 1961.
"I owe it all to you... Rest In Peace Stan... #MCU #Excelsior #legend #rip #StanLee #TeamStark," he wrote in the caption of a photograph of the Iron Man actor standing arm-in arm with Lee. Showing his love and respect for Lee, Downey Jr. added a big red heart right in the middle of the photograph.
View this post on Instagram
I owe it all to you,,, Rest In Peace Stan... #MCU #Excelsior #legend #rip #stanlee #TeamStark
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Amitabh Bachchan Posts His Bed-ridden Photograph, Says Body is Giving a Signal to Slow Down
- Bigg Boss 13 was Out of My Comfort Zone, Says Tehseen Poonawalla
- After Being Stripped Off Spl Cover, CRPF Takes Over Security of Gandhis; Only PM Modi to Now Have SPG
- BCCI Plans Significant Changes to Key Lodha Reforms at AGM on December 1
- Viral Video Shows Man Playing 'Fetch' Rugby With Beluga Whale in Ocean