Robert Downey Jr Pays Tribute to Stan Lee While Accepting Male Movie Star Trophy at People's Choice Awards

Actor Robert Downey Jr honoured late Marvel legend Stan Lee while accepting Male Movie Star trophy at this year's People's Choice Awards.

IANS

Updated:November 11, 2019, 7:26 PM IST
Robert Downey Jr Pays Tribute to Stan Lee While Accepting Male Movie Star Trophy at People's Choice Awards
credits - Robert Downey Jr instagram

Actor Robert Downey Jr honored late Marvel legend Stan Lee while accepting the Male Movie Star trophy at this year's People's Choice Awards. While accepting the honor, he kept his speech short, but made sure to heap praise on the man who co-created Iron Man/Tony Stark, among other classic Marvel superheroes, reports dailymail.co.uk.

"Well look, I just got to come up here and open the show so I'll just say thank you Disney, thank you Marvel, thank you Russo brothers. And most of all, to the late, great Stan Lee, this is for you, buddy," said the actor, who bid adieu to his superhero avatar with Avengers: Endgame this year.

The award ceremony took on Sunday in Santa Monica. Lee passed away in Los Angeles last November at the age of 95.

Following the news of his death, Downey Jr took to Instagram to pay tribute to the comic book legend, who co-created some of the most legendary superheroes that have entertained fans since Marvel was launched in 1961.

"I owe it all to you... Rest In Peace Stan... #MCU #Excelsior #legend #rip #StanLee #TeamStark," he wrote in the caption of a photograph of the Iron Man actor standing arm-in arm with Lee. Showing his love and respect for Lee, Downey Jr. added a big red heart right in the middle of the photograph.

View this post on Instagram

I owe it all to you,,, Rest In Peace Stan... #MCU #Excelsior #legend #rip #stanlee #TeamStark

A post shared by Robert Downey Jr. Official (@robertdowneyjr) on

