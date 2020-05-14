MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Robert Downey Jr Producing 'Sweet Tooth' Series at Netflix

Robert Downey Jr.

Robert Downey Jr.

'Sweet Tooth' will feature Christian Convery, Nonso Anozie, Adeel Akhtar and Will Forte, with veteran actor James Brolin serving as the narrator.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: May 14, 2020, 6:37 PM IST
Share this:

Hollywood superstar Robert Downey Jr and his wife Susan are set to produce Sweet Tooth series for Netflix.

The streamer has given an eight-episode series order for the live-action drama series based on DC characters created by Jeff Lemire.

Jim Mickle and Beth Schwartz will pen the script, executive produce and serve as co-showrunners. Mickle will helm the series.

Described as a "broad appeal, family-friendly, storybook adventure", the story is about Gus, a part deer, part boy, who leaves his home in the forest to find the outside world ravaged by a cataclysmic event.

"He joins a ragtag family of humans and animal-children hybrids like himself in search of answers about this new world and the mystery behind his hybrid origins," the official plotline of the series read.

The show will feature Christian Convery, Nonso Anozie, Adeel Akhtar and Will Forte, with veteran actor James Brolin serving as the narrator.

The project will be produced by Team Downey in association with Warner Bros. Television. Evan Moore will produce for Team Downey.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading