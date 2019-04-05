LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
2-min read

Robert Downey Jr Giving Out Gifts to Fans, Avengers Endgame Cast As He Rings in 54th Birthday

On his 54th birthday, actor Robert Downey Jr shared a cryptic crossword puzzle for his fans and reposted an Avengers fan art on his Instagram account.

News18.com

Updated:April 5, 2019, 12:32 PM IST
Image: Gwyneth Paltrow, Tom Holland, Jeremy Renner, Robert Downey Jr/Instagram
Actor Robert Downey Jr celebrated his 54th birthday on Thursday and for the sake of fans, shared a behind-the-scenes image of Tony Stark and Peter Parker that will feature in Avengers: Endgame, coming on April 26. In a continuation, RDJ took to Twitter and posted a crossword puzzle, terming it "a bit of a birthday gift from me to you all."

The actor's die hard fans started filling out the puzzle, each their own version, while his Avengers co-star Mark Ruffalo also took turn to try and fill it out. Scroll down to see some of the fans reacting to RDJ's puzzle:













For the lack of effort, Mark, who essays the role of Hulk in the superhero film franchise, filled out his own name in four across boxes and thanked RDJ for keeping him mind while devising the cryptic puzzle.

Mark wrote alongside the tweet, "More Thanks for including me in your bday puzzle, @robertdowneyjr ."




RDJ also shared an Avengers fan art on Instagram account. The image features almost all of MCU's superheroes in party caps, with Iron Man in the centre. He captioned his post, "Thanks for the #boss #birthday greeting @bosslogic ... #celebrate #goodtimes #MCU."



On RDJ's special day, his team of superheroes wished the actor. Tessa Thompson and Chris Hemsworth posted an adorable video message for him, while Captain America, Chris Evans, took to Twitter to share a loving message.






Actor Jeremy Renner also wrote a heartfelt birthday wish for RDJ. "HAPPY BIRTHDAY to my brother in arms!", read his tweet.






While Gwyneth Paltrow and Tom Holland also shared their admiration for the RDJ in separate Instagram posts.





RDJ's Avengers: Endgame will release on April 26 worldwide.

