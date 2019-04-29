Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Robert Downey Jr Saying 'I Love You 3000’ Resonates Strongly with Fans in New Video

Robert Downey Jr shared a video on his Instagram account that shows him receiving a tremendous shout-out from fans of the 'Avengers' franchise.

News18.com

Updated:April 29, 2019, 7:47 PM IST
Robert Downey Jr Saying 'I Love You 3000' Resonates Strongly with Fans in New Video
Image: Robert Downey Jr/Instagram
Loading...
For those who have seen Marvel's latest offering Avengers: Endgame, the phrase "I Love you 3000" will resonate more than the ones who are yet to watch the Studios' superhero spectacle. The phrase started a flurry of tribute memes and posts on social media as soon as the film hit the local theaters and fans got an opportunity to witness an appropriate send-off to the superhero who started it all.

In a recent video that has now gone viral, RDJ was seen reiterating the phrase for the audiences, who had assembled to see the cast and makers of Avengers: Endgame in person, at an event. As RDJ took the mic, he said, "We got a lot of parties and an after party to get to, so we’re just gonna say We love you 3000." Moreover, he did this while holding the hand of his daughter, who acted as his reel-life kid in the film.

After hearing the words, the fans cheered in unison and the assembly hall erupted with enthusiastic fans giving a shout out to Iron Man. RDJ shared the video on his Instagram account and wrote, "Feelin’ the #love... @marvelstudios @avengers #world #premiere ... #thankyou (🎥 @jimmy_rich)."



Directed by the Russo brothers (Anthony and Joe), Avengers: Endgame, the final chapter from the Avengers franchise, released in India last Friday on 26th April, 2019. The film made it into the USD 1 billion club just four days after it debuted in theaters. The film is looking strong number-wise and may surpass the lifetime collections of James Cameron's Avatar in the coming weeks.

Loading...
