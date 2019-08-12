Robert Downey Jr is one of the most loved actors and his character Iron Man-- one of the most loved superheroes in the pop culture. At the recently held Teen Choice Awards, Downey Jr won the title of Choice Action Movie Actor, beating the likes of Chris Evans (Avengers: Endgame), Chris Hemsworth (Avengers: Endgame, Men in Black: International), John Cena (Bumblebee), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man and the Wasp, Avengers: Endgame) and Samuel L. Jackson (Captain Marvel).

He is immensely popular for playing Tony Stark in 10 different Marvel films and is known for his wit and persona, both on and off-screen. At the ceremony, the actor made sure that he celebrates his win with young fans and surprise them. Multiple videos of the actor from the backstage have made their way to social media as he interacts with kids dressed as Iron Man. He also took to social media to share videos from the event.

In one of the videos, the actor along with his fans celebrates a fan's birthday. In another, he goes up on the stage to receive the award as the audience cheer loud for him. "Thanx guys what a blast !! The Iron Youth are a formidable group and the Stark legacy is in more than capable hands," he captioned the post.

Talking of awards, with the current phase 3 of the MCU coming to an end with Avengers: Endgame, film's directors Joe and Anthony Russo thinks it's time Downey Jr gets his due.

In a recent interview with the Washington Post, Joe said he would like to see Downey Jr get nominated for Best Actor Oscar at the 2020 Academy Awards for playing the role of Iron Man since 2008.

“His cumulative body of work from these movies is staggering. If you look at the work over just even the last four (Marvel) films he’s done, it’s phenomenal. He deserves an Oscar perhaps more than anyone in the last 40 years because of the way that he has motivated popular culture, it’s heartbreaking. He has the world in tears right now,” Joe said.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.