Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Robert Downey Jr Shares BTS Pictures of His Final Moments as Iron Man in Avengers Endgame

Now that the directors lifted spoilers ban from Avengers Endgame, the cast of the film has flooded social media with behind-the-set pictures and videos.

News18.com

Updated:May 11, 2019, 4:12 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Robert Downey Jr Shares BTS Pictures of His Final Moments as Iron Man in Avengers Endgame
Image courtesy: Robert Downey Jr/ Instagram
Loading...
Now that the directors lifted spoilers ban from Avengers Endgame, the cast of the film has flooded social media with behind-the-set pictures and videos from the film. While the film had a number of thrilling moments, the final minutes of Iron Man have become one of the most memorable deaths of Marvel Cinematic Universe.

On Friday, Robert Downey Jr, who plays the iconic superhero in MCU, took to Twitter to share behind-the-scenes picture of him filming the climactic scene in front of green screen. In a series of pictures RDJ can be seen sitting in front of a green screen as he snaps his fingers. The photos show the complete act of snap in progression, step by step. And by the final photo he has snapped his fingers, and theoretically the world has been saved.



Talking about this particular scene, in an interview to CinemaBlend, directors Joe and Anthony Russo revealed that Downey Jr was initially reluctant to deliver his final line - “and I am Iron Man” - at the end of the movie.

“It’s an interesting story. I had dinner with (Robert Downey Jr.) like two weeks before we were supposed to shoot it. And he was like, ‘I don’t know. I don’t really want to go back and get into that emotional state. It’ll take... it’s hard.’ And crazily enough, Joel Silver, the producer, was at the dinner. He’s an old buddy of Robert’s. And Joel jumps in and he’s like, ‘Robert, what are you talking about? That’s the greatest line I’ve ever heard! You gotta say this line! You have to do this!’ So thank God that Joel Silver was at dinner, because he helped us talk Robert into doing that line,” Russo brothers told CinemBlend.

Downey Jr kicked off the MCU as Tony Stark in 2008 with the first Iron Man movie, opening the door to a 10 year connected film universe, spanning over 22 films. It would be appropriate to say that Tony Stark's story arc in Avengers: Endgame was the perfect pay off to over 10 years of Iron Man plot.

Follow @News18Movies for more
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram