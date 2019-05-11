Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
3-min read

Robert Downey Jr Shares Final Moments in Avengers Endgame, Priyanka Chopra Hums 'Choli Ke Peeche' at Met Gala

Avengers Endgame actors have been posting interesting pictures and videos from the film's sets. Here's the entertainment wrap of the day.

News18.com

Updated:May 11, 2019, 7:46 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Robert Downey Jr Shares Final Moments in Avengers Endgame, Priyanka Chopra Hums 'Choli Ke Peeche' at Met Gala
Avengers Endgame actors have been posting interesting pictures and videos from the film's sets. Here's the entertainment wrap of the day.
Loading...
In recent time, cinegoers were treated with two releases from popular franchises. Firstly, Avengers: Endgame the 22nd film of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and secondly, Student of the Year 2, a sequel to Karan Johar's 2012 film SOTY. While the first one got rave reviews from all corners and it continues to smash box office records, the latter is being unanimously panned by the critics and has been a slow starter at the ticket window.

Meanwhile, three weeks after the release of Avengers Endgame, the directors have finally lifted the spoiler ban allowing its cast members to post behind-the-scenes pictures and videos from the sets on social media. Captain America actor Chris Evans and Iron Man star Robert Downey Jr treated their fans with BTS pictures of their final moments from Endgame.

Talking of BTS insights, Priyanka Chopra rules this space too. The actress turned heads with her fierce look at the 2019 Met Gala and now a video of the actress from behind the sets has taken the internet by storm.

Scroll down for more news from the world of entertainment and lifestyle.

Student of the Year 2, a sequel to Karan Johar's 2012 film SOTY released on Friday, May 10, marking the debut of Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria. The film also featured Bollywood's current heartthrob Tiger Shroff but it failed to impress the critics. Rajeev Masand of News18 gave 2/5 stars and wrote, "SOTY2 is both predictable, and far from original. But that’s not even the big problem with the film. Unlike the previous instalment this one isn’t grounded in emotion, so it’s hard to be invested in the characters or affected by their conflicts."

Read: Student of the Year 2 Movie Review: It Isn't Unwatchable, It's Just Unnecessary

However, Student of the Year 2 has put up a decent show at the box office on its opening day. The film has earned Rs 12.06 crore on the first day and became lead actor Tiger Shroff's second biggest opener till date.

Read: Student of the Year 2 Box Office Day 1: Tiger-Ananya-Tara’s Film Earns Rs 12.06 Crore

Now that the directors lifted spoilers ban from Avengers Endgame, the cast of the film has flooded social media with behind-the-set pictures and videos from the film. While the film had a number of thrilling moments, the final minutes of Iron Man and Captain America have become one of the most memorable scenes in MCU.

Read: Chris Evans Has Captain America Fans Freaking Out Over This New Pic of Old Steve Rogers

Also Read: Robert Downey Jr Shares BTS Pictures of His Final Moments as Iron Man in Avengers Endgame

Priyanka's red carpet moment at Met Gala 2019 was definitely one of the major highlights of the event for her Indian fans, but, the best part was probably what designer Prabal Rana Gurung posted on social media. Recently, he shared a video, featuring Priyanka, on his Instagram and gave an inside glimpse into all the behind-the-scenes drama, which was way juicier than the red carpet itself.

Read: Priyanka Chopra Singing 'Choli Ke Peeche' At Met Gala is Weirdly Infectious

The ban on Kannada dubbing was lifted due to the efforts of Kannada Grahakara Koota (KGK). They started protesting against the ban because they believed that the ban prevented consumers from getting good quality content in the language of their choice, and that a few people should not be able to control something that has such a wide impact. Thanks to the efforts by KGK, people can now watch Tamil actor Ajith Kumar speaking Kannada and can catch up on their favorite dubbed shows online on other online entertainment platforms.

Read: Here’s Why Lifting Ban on Dubbed Movies in Karnataka is a Good Move

Check back tomorrow for more news from the world of films and fashion.

Follow @News18Movies for more
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram