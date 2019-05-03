English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Robert Downey Jr Shares Unseen BTS Video of Avengers Endgame Cast Celebrating Iron Man's Birthday
Marking the eleventh anniversary of the first Iron Man film, Robert Downey Jr shared a throwback video of 'Avengers; Endgame' cast members singing the happy birthday song.
Image: Robert Downey Jr/Instagram
After officially hanging his gloves from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Iron Man actor Robert Downey Jr is hosting several endearing moments from the 11-year-long franchise, on his Instagram account. In a recent post, RDJ shared a video which shows the Avengers cast members, along with Iron Man, singing the happy birthday song, marking the eleventh anniversary of the first Iron Man film that released in 2008. The clip seems to be from the climax scene of Avengers: Endgame.
The first Iron Man, directed by Jon Favreau, came out on 1 May, 2008 and officially kick started a new era of superhero films.
RDJ, who features in the video alongside Chris Pratt, Chris Hemsworth, Tom Holland, Chris Evans, Paul Rudd, Chadwick Boseman and others, captioned his special throwback post, "#Happy 11th #Birthday to the 1st #IronMan film, released on this day in 2008... #TeamStark #thankyou (@jimmy_rich)."
Iron Man's character has been said good bye to in Avengers: Endgame, where the climax battle between Thanos and the Avengers resulted in the demise of both Thanos and Iron Man. Avengers: Endgame also features RDJ's real-life daughter, who plays his reel-life daughter in the 22nd Marvel film from the Infinity franchise.
Avengers: Endgame is running in theaters now. In India, the film has grossed Rs 310 cr in seven days, surpassing the collections of all Bollywood films, when considered in a similar timeline.
Also Read: Avengers Endgame Biggest Box Office Blockbuster in India, Beats Bollywood by Long Margin
