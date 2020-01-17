Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Robert Downey Jr Shuts Down Rumors of Making A Cameo In Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow Film

Robert Downey Jr. made his last appearance in the MCU in Avengers Endgame and shut down the possibility of returning to the franchise anytime soon.

News18.com

Updated:January 17, 2020, 2:45 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Robert Downey Jr Shuts Down Rumors of Making A Cameo In Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow Film
A still from Iron Man

Robert Downey Jr. has a number of projects lined up in the coming years. Despite this, fans are still hung up on his rumoured cameo in the upcoming Black Widow film starring Scarlett Johansson.

Appearing on Entertainment Tonight, Downey shut down the rumors clarifying that he has not shot for any scenes of the film. But the actor did not completely refute the possibility of his appearance through archival footage or old deleted scenes.

"Right. Great. I mean, it would be nice if they (Marvel) notified me. Forewarned is forearmed. They can do anything now. This could be a deep-fake interview for all we know."

Downey made his final appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Avengers: Endgame. In the film, his character was seen as meeting an "untimely demise".

The actor is often badgered and asked about whether he would be returning to the franchise which the actor has ruled out in the coming future. When asked on the show about his possibility of returning to the character of Iron Man, Downey suggested that he had moved on. "The war for me is over. I personally have alighted to greener pastures. Better to fire yourself before you get fired."

Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow is expected to be her last appearance in the franchise as well. The character was seen sacrificing her life in Avengers: Endgame. The upcoming film will be set between Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War. It is slated to release on May 1.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram