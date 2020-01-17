Robert Downey Jr Shuts Down Rumors of Making A Cameo In Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow Film

Robert Downey Jr. has a number of projects lined up in the coming years. Despite this, fans are still hung up on his rumoured cameo in the upcoming Black Widow film starring Scarlett Johansson.

Appearing on Entertainment Tonight, Downey shut down the rumors clarifying that he has not shot for any scenes of the film. But the actor did not completely refute the possibility of his appearance through archival footage or old deleted scenes.

"Right. Great. I mean, it would be nice if they (Marvel) notified me. Forewarned is forearmed. They can do anything now. This could be a deep-fake interview for all we know."

Downey made his final appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Avengers: Endgame. In the film, his character was seen as meeting an "untimely demise".

The actor is often badgered and asked about whether he would be returning to the franchise which the actor has ruled out in the coming future. When asked on the show about his possibility of returning to the character of Iron Man, Downey suggested that he had moved on. "The war for me is over. I personally have alighted to greener pastures. Better to fire yourself before you get fired."

Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow is expected to be her last appearance in the franchise as well. The character was seen sacrificing her life in Avengers: Endgame. The upcoming film will be set between Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War. It is slated to release on May 1.

