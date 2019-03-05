LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Robert Downey Jr-starrer 'Sherlock Holmes 3' Delayed an Entire Year to Christmas 2021

Updated:March 5, 2019, 1:08 PM IST
Robert Downey Jr-starrer 'Sherlock Holmes 3' Delayed an Entire Year to Christmas 2021
(Image: AP)
There's a bad news for Sherlock Holmes fans! The third film in the Robert Downey Jr-starrer popular movie series won’t be releasing next year. Warner Bros. has officially pushed back the release of Sherlock Holmes 3 by a full year.

The threequel, also featuring Jude Law, has been shifted to December 22, 2021, with its former Christmas Day 2020 slot going to an untitled WB event film, as per the studio.

While Downey will play the iconic British detective, Law will play his famous sidekick, Dr. Watson.

Based on a script by Chris Brancato, Sherlock Holmes 3 will hit the theatres a decade after the first sequel, Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows, debuted in December 2011 on its way to earning USD 545.4 million at the worldwide box office.

Sherlock Holmes, which was released on December 25, 2009, earned USD 524 million globally. Guy Ritchie directed the first two films.


(With IANS inputs)

