Robert Downey Jr Teases Possibility of Returning to MCU as Iron Man
Robert Downey Jr claimed that he was not entirely closed to the idea of returning to the role of Iron Man in the future.
Robert Downey Jr.
Following his departure from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Robert Downey Jr has moved on to other projects like Dolittle and All-Star Weekend. Unfortunately, fans are still not over the actor's departure and hope to see him return to the role.
What fans will be happy to hear is that Downey has not shut the idea completely out himself. While appearing on The Today Show, he was asked again if he would consider returning to the franchise in the future. To this Downey gave an open-ended answer that has fans left hoping for a return.
"I'm not sure. Are we in bargaining now? I am so pleased, just that, I wound up where I have. I’m very fortunate so, I’m not the kind of guy who — I want to try to keep it classy. We'll see."
Robert Downey's Tony Stark was last seen in Avengers: Endgame where the character meets his death. The film also marked the departure of Chris Evans as Steve Rogers. Evans was also met with questions regarding if he would ever consider returning to the franchise. The actor had stated that even though he was done, for now, he would be open to returning to the role if the story "felt right".
Conversation about Robert Downey Jr returning to the franchise had come after Jeff Goldblum's comments. Goldblum appeared in the MCU in Taika Waititi's Thor: Ragnarok as The Grandmaster. The actor will be voicing the character in the upcoming animated Marvel series What If?
Talking about the series Goldblum revealed that Downey would be voicing his character of Tony Stark for one of the episodes of the series. Spread over ten episodes, the series is scheduled to release episodes on a weekly basis mid-2021. A second season of the series is also being planned.
